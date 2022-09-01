Cameron Diaz celebrates 50th birthday at Nobu with Benji Madden, Adele, Zoe Saldana and Judd Apatow

Cameron Diaz celebrated her 50th birthday at celebrity hotspot Nobu Malibu on Wednesday, surrounded by her family and her A-list friends.

The actress was joined by husband Benji Madden, 43, as well as his brother Joel Madden and wife Nicole Richie for her big night.

Other Famous faces at the dinner party included singer Adele, actress Zoe Saldana and her husband Marco Perego, as well as director Judd Apatow and his wife Leslie Mann.

Birthday dinner: Benji Madden helped his wife Cameron Diaz celebrate her 50th birthday in Nobu Malibu on Wednesday, surrounded by her A-list friends; In the picture with Marco Perego

The big 5-0: The actress turned the big 50 on August 30; Pictured 2016

Although Cameron was not seen at her party night, her husband was seen carrying her birthday gifts with former footballer Perego, 43, and getting into a car together.

Benji wore a blue baseball cap for the evening, while Prego wore a gray suit jacket.

The rocker’s twin brother Joel, 43, matched up in a similar outfit, wearing a hat, black windbreaker, black pants and brown sneakers.

Stylish: Actress Zoe Saldana, 44, showed off her long legs in a floral brown long sleeve dress and a pair of matching brown heeled boots

Stunner: The Avatar star wore her black locks parted in the middle and cascading over her shoulders in natural waves as she got into her car

Meanwhile, his wife, 40 – daughter of singer Lionel Richie – wore a black and white top along with a vibrant maxi red skirt.

Adele, 34, kept a low profile as she made her way by shielding herself with a black umbrella.

The British superstar donned a long-sleeved black dress for the occasion and straightened her long blonde locks for the night.

Saldana, 44, showed off her long legs in a floral brown long sleeve dress and a pair of matching brown heeled boots.

Low profile: British singer Adele, 34, kept a low profile as she went in and shielded herself with a black umbrella

Chic: Actress Leslie Mann, 50, looked chic in a brown corduroy vest and matching trousers, while her director, husband Judd Apatow, 54, donned a navy blue shirt with a matching suit

The Avatar star wore her black locks parted in the middle and cascading over her shoulders in natural waves as she got into her car.

Actress Leslie Mann, 50, looked chic in a brown corduroy cardigan and matching trousers, which she finished with two gold chains.

Apatow’s wife wore her auburn locks in a ponytail and looked fresh for the night, with just a hint of blush and pink lipstick.

Family and Friends: Benji’s brother Joel Madden, 43, and wife Nicole Richie, 40, were also with them for the big night, wearing a black and white top and vibrant red maxi skirt

Meanwhile, her husband, 54, donned a navy blue shirt with a matching navy blue suit and black sneakers. The filmmaker wore his usual salt and pepper beard.

Meanwhile, singer Jason Derulo, 32, showed his muscles in a black tank top as he left the restaurant wearing a black denim jacket with an eagle motif and the words “USA” on it.

The musician adorned his look with a diamond necklace and wore black jeans with graffiti. He completed his look with a pair of black and white sneakers.

Showing off the guns: Meanwhile, singer Jason Derulo, 32, showed his muscles in a black tank top as he left the restaurant wearing a black denim jacket

Diaz certainly has a lot to celebrate after turning 50.

In late June, it was announced that the star would be making a surprise comeback after an eight-year absence from the screen.

The actress will star in a Netflix movie opposite her Annie costar Jamie Foxx, 54, titled Back in Action.

The expected release date of Back in Action has not yet been announced.