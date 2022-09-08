Cameron Diaz allegedly told mag staffer ‘I hope you get cancer’ according to Jann Wenner’s memoir

<!–

Cameron Diaz appears to have been featured in a new memoir by Rolling Stone founder Jann Wenner, where he recalls an unpleasant interaction with the star.

The American magazine magnate, 76, shared an incident that happened in the mid-2000s — while he owned by Us Weekly – with an actress pictured in a paparazzi photo kissing Justin Timberlake on a surfboard and appearing to point to Diaz, 50.

Though he didn’t name the movie star, Wenner described her as “unpleasant to deal with,” and told one of the magazine’s researchers, “I hope you get cancer,” as per Page six.

Reminiscences: Cameron Diaz, 50, appears to be featured in Rolling Stone founder Jann Wenner’s new memoir, where he recalls an unpleasant interaction with the star; Pictured 2016

Wenner revealed that one of the magazine’s first firsts was a paparazzi photo of the unnamed actress kissing Timberlake on a surfboard.

Diaz was famously pictured doing a tender kiss to the singer on a surfboard while they were vacationing in Hawaii in 2006 — which seems to match the timeline detailed in the memoir.

Wenner’s memoir, titled Like A Rolling Stone, will hit shelves on September 13.

Wow: The magazine mogul, 76, shared that in the mid-2000s, an actress — who was pictured in a paparazzi photo kissing Justin Timberlake on a surfboard — told a magazine employee, ‘Hope you get cancer’

The Charlie’s Angels star and the NSYNC alum, 41, met in 2003 at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, where they hit it off.

But the two eventually broke up in early 2007.

The Cry Me A River hitmaker met his current wife Jessica Biel, 40, while he was still dating Diaz, as detailed in his 2018 memoir “Hindsight: & All the Things I Can’t See in Front of Me”. ‘.

Unpleasant: While he didn’t name the movie star, Wenner described her as “unpleasant to deal with”; Diaz pictured in 2016

The Kiss: Diaz was famously pictured sharing a kiss with Timberlake on a surfboard while vacationing in Hawaii in 2006 — which seems to match the timeline described in the memoir; Pictured 2011

He spoke of meeting Biel at the Golden Globes: “Then came the Golden Globes, and then we planned to see each other.”

“We were both still seeing other people, to protect ourselves from injury, to really put ourselves out there. It took both of us a bit of effort to admit to ourselves that we were really, really, really, really in love.’

Timberlake and Biel got married in 2012. The couple has sons Silas (7) and Phineas (2) together.

Meanwhile, in 2015, Diaz married Good Charlotte guitarist Benji Madden. The two became parents to daughter Raddix, now two, in December 2019 via a surrogate mother.