Cameras caught the joy of Mike Tyson as he watched Tyson Fury beat Deontay Wilder

Mike Tyson was clearly delighted with his namesake Tyson Fury’s fantastic win against Deontay Wilder in their second fight.

Fury defeated Wilder in Las Vegas via TKO to claim the WBC belt he should have won in 2018 when they met for the first fight of their legendary trilogy.

Getty Images – Getty Fury became a two-time world heavyweight champion when he defeated Wilder in 2020

Frank Micelotta/FOX Fury defeated his rival again in 2021 to cement his place as heavyweight king

That was declared a draw, but the ‘Gypsy King’ made no mistake on his second chance when he destroyed Wilder and forced the American team to throw in the towel in the seventh round and hand over the WBC title to Great Britain .

Fury completely dominated Wilder from the start and the long-reigning champion couldn’t muster any reaction to Fury’s waves of attacks.

And before the fight, former heavyweight champions Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield and Lennox Lewis were honored in the ring by the WBC.

The MGM Grand watched as Tyson and Holyfield hugged each other warmly and their beef—Tyson bit Holyfield’s ear in their second fight—to the past.

Still, it was fitting that Tyson was on hand to watch a man named after him attempt to become a two-time champion.

When Fury finally sealed the deal on that seventh lap, BT Sport cameras caught Tyson’s fantastic reaction to the result.

Fury has made no secret of what an inspiration Tyson is to him and he appeared on the boxing legend’s podcast in 2020.

Before the fight, Tyson admitted that he was a fan of Fury and for obvious reasons.

“I always support him because he is named after me,” said the youngest heavyweight champion in history.

‘That’s normal, isn’t it? I am prejudiced against him.

BT Sport Tyson loved the fight and celebrated the finish of all the action in the seventh round

Instagram: Mike Tyson Fury, right, is named after Tyson, who became the youngest heavyweight champion in boxing history when he defeated Trevor Berbick in 1986

“I don’t care how hard you hit, it’s hard to beat someone who won’t stop.

“It’s going to be a very, very interesting fight and both guys have something to prove.

“I wish Tyson Fury the best, I’m always a Tyson fan.”

However, Iron Mike also likes the way Wilder fights, and will no doubt tune in when the Bronze Bomber returns to the ring on Saturday night.

The former champion will face Robert Helenius in New York in what will be his first appearance in a boxing ring since losing to Fury.

There was speculation that Wilder would stop fighting and in February Tyson hoped that wouldn’t be the case, even saying he’d like to see American face Anthony Joshua.

“I think Deontay Wilder has to fight with some other guys,” he said.

“He’ll do well, I just don’t want him to get discouraged.

“He should be very happy and ready to fight someone else right away.”

Of AJ as a potential opponent for Wilder, Tyson said, “I’d love to see that fight, yeah.”