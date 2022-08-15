Cambridge’s move to four-bedroom Adelaide Cottage will mean ‘not having a live-in nanny’

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s move to a four-bedroom house on the Windsor estate means ‘no live-in nanny for the first time in their children’s lives’.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are reportedly planning to move their family from Kensington, west London, to Adelaide Cottage in Berkshire this summer to be closer to the Queen.

However, their young children will not have them on hand because they will live elsewhere, according to The Telegraph.

Mrs Borrallo was hired by Kate and William, both 40, to help care for Prince George, nine, when he was eight months old and she now takes care of Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, too.

The ‘Spanish supernanny’ was educated at the prestigious Norland College, which has been producing nannies for the rich and famous since 1892.

Who is the Norland-trained Cambridge Spanish nanny, Maria Borrallo? Spanish nanny Maria Borrallo was born in Madrid but grew up in Palencia in northern Spain. She is a graduate of the prestigious Norland College babysitting school and is said to have been nicknamed Santa – Spanish for saint – by those closest to her when she was a child. Friends in her hometown have previously claimed that she would have become a nun had she not pursued her passion for caring for children. Her frugal lifestyle made her the perfect candidate to become a servant of God, they said. Her brother Luis followed a religious path after being ordained a deacon in 2011. Mrs. Borrallo is the second of the eldest of four children, born to an engineer father Luis, who died of cancer, and her teacher mother, Maria Teresa. She was born in Madrid, but moved to Palencia as a child. She attended church regularly with the rest of her family as she grew up. Ms Borrallo left Spain over 20 years ago to go to the UK after graduating with a degree in education but returns to Palencia to see her family when she gets the chance. One of her brothers, Ignacio, teaches viola and violin to private students in the region. He boasts on an online resume that he is one of the most in-demand violin and viola teachers in the Spanish region of Castile and Leon, with over 20 years of experience at conservatories and music schools in his home country and Canada. Her youngest brother Pablo, a teacher, lives and works in the south of France.

Cambridge’s new Grade II listed retreat, re-built in 1831, is just a short walk from St George’s Chapel and Windsor Castle, and stands proudly on the 655-acre Royal Estate in Berkshire.

Sources close to the family suggest the Cambridges were keen to be closer to the 96 queen, who has struggled with episodic mobility issues in recent months and also wanted to secure a good school for their three children.

George, Charlotte and Louis will be removed from their current prep school in Battersea and are all expected to attend school locally when the new academic semester begins in September.

The move also marks a fresh start for the senior royals and their five-member family as they continue to cement their place among The Firm’s most influential members.

A source told the Sun: ‘Kate and William really wanted a modest house to start their new life in Windsor.

‘Adelaide Cottage fits the bill as it’s a four bedroom house and they don’t need them anymore as they don’t have a live-in staff.

‘They had no other requirements than a nice family home close to schools and the Queen.

“They were adamant that they didn’t want anything too flashy or something that needed renovation or extra security so as not to burden taxpayers.”

Due to the move, William and Kate will leave Kensington Palace, which has been their primary residence since 2017.

The couple moved from their country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, where they had previously spent much of their time.

However, as first reported by The Sunday Times in June, the couple will keep their Kensington Palace property as their London home, despite moving to Berkshire. Their press team will remain in West London.

The couple also retain Anmer Hall, which the paper reports will continue to use “regularly.”

A friend reportedly told the paper that they plan to move there on a more permanent basis after their children have completed “the school years.”

“They love it there, it’s their happy place,” the friend is said to have said.

The move to Windsor means the Cambridges will be close to the home of the Duchess’ parents, the Middletons, who live 45 minutes away by car in the village of Bucklebury.

It has long been known that the couple could one day move to Windsor Castle. The Queen has spent much of her time at Berkshire Castle following the death of her beloved Prince Phillip.

However, it is clear that Prince Charles has no intention of spending that much time there when he becomes king.

It has previously been reported that the Prince of Wales plans to spend much of his time at Buckingham Palace during his reign.