Cambridge University received ‘significant benefits’ from slavery says inquiry

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The University of Cambridge has gained ‘significant benefits’ from slavery, according to a new study.

The research, conducted by the Legacies of Enslavement Advisory Group, found that the university and its colleges benefited from companies participating in the trade, as well as from individual benefactors, and from fees from plantation families.

The Legacies of Enslavement Advisory Group was appointed in 2019 by Vice Chancellor Professor Stephen J Toope.

Following the investigation, the group made a series of recommendations, which the university has pledged to implement.

The research, conducted by the Legacies of Enslavement Advisory Group, found that the university and its colleges benefited from companies participating in the trade, as well as from individual benefactors, and from fees from plantation families. Pictured: Jesus College Cambridge

These include establishing a dedicated slavery research center, strengthening existing academic ties with universities in the Caribbean and West Africa, increasing the number of postgraduate scholarships and grants for black British students and students from Africa and the Caribbean, and commissioning a work of art commemorating the achievements of black academics in college.

Professor Toope said the report has helped the university better understand the nature of its links to the slave trade.

“A university as long as Cambridge would have inevitably benefited from what was a widely accepted system of exploitation until the 19th century,” he said.

“This report helps us better understand the nature of those links. It also offers a glimpse into some of the ways the university played a role as an educator in promoting some of the ideas that underpinned the practice of slavery.”

The news comes after Jesus College’s campaign to remove a plaque commemorating Tobias Rustat, a university benefactor and investor in the slave trade, from the chapel.

The news comes after Jesus College’s campaign to remove a plaque commemorating Tobias Rustat, a university benefactor and investor in the slave trade, from the chapel

He accumulated his wealth during his career as a courtier – but also invested in several trading companies, including the Company of Royal Adventurers of England Trading into Africa – better known as the Royal African Company (RAC).

The Company had complete control over the British slave trade, as well as the gold and ivory trade with Africa and the forts on the coast of West Africa.

A contemporary of Rustat was Edward Colston, who became Deputy Governor of the Royal African Company.

He amassed his wealth during his career as a courtier – but also invested in several trading companies, including the Company of Royal Adventurers of England Trading into Africa – better known as the Royal African Company (RAC)

During Colston’s tenure, his ships transported about 80,000 slaves from Africa to the Caribbean and the Americas.

The college fought a lawsuit against the Church of England in February to move the monument to an alternative space, but ultimately lost the case.

While Clare College Cambridge renamed its property from ‘The Colony’ to Castle Court as the nickname for the property did not ‘reflect the values ​​of the college’.