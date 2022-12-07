Cambodia’s Mekong dolphin is dying despite efforts to save it

The fishing gangs visit the river at night and the rangers do nothing to stop them.

The boatmen work in large groups and use fishing methods that have long been banned in this part of the Mekong, one of Asia’s most powerful rivers, such as gillnets, which use nets that hang like a curtain in the water and catch fish by their gills, and electric fishing.

Normally the rangers would intervene. But today they are left behind by a mix of intimidation and sympathy for neighbors left desperate by the pandemic.

Cambodia’s strict fishing regulations, first imposed in 2006, are crucial to the fortunes of the Mekong dolphin, giving the rare but nationally beloved animal a chance to survive after decades of population decline.

But while dolphin conservation is widely popular in Cambodia’s impoverished riverine communities — and some earn money from the visitors they bring — the economic strains of the pandemic, when borders were closed for months, forced some to take desperate measures to protect their families. to feed.

“We try to protect dolphins, but criminals also catch them,” says 63-year-old Sun Koeung, who can earn up to $15 a day by taking people out on the water to watch the dolphins.

He says the illegal fishing crews head to the river at 11 p.m., an hour after the river guards complete their shift.

“If we lose dolphins, we have no income at all,” he added.

The illegal activity, hidden in plain sight, helps explain why Mekong dolphin populations are struggling despite nearly two decades of work to sustain them.

The Mekong dolphin is a subgroup of the Irrawaddy dolphin, a species found throughout Asia. His distinctive mouth gives him the look of a smile and his intelligence and playfulness have charmed people for generations. River communities in Laos and Cambodia revere the dolphins as reincarnated ancestors.

Thousands of these dolphins once lived in the waters of the Mekong, which flows from China to Myanmar, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam. Today, there are an estimated 89 dolphins left in Cambodia.

Due to the high mortality rates, especially among baby dolphins, conservationists fear for their future. There is little margin for error as the dolphins only reproduce every two to three years.

“In 2009, we thought we were really going to make a difference,” said Randall Reeves, a scientist associated with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and advisor to the Cambodia program. “I don’t feel like we really have that.”

The dolphin story is just one of millions part of the global biodiversity crisis as governments meet this week to craft new biodiversity targets at the long-delayed COP15 in Montreal. Without action, a million plant and animal species are at risk of extinction within decades, scientists warn.

However, the recovery of some iconic species, such as bald eagles, pandas in China and tigers in South Asia, shows that targeted, politically backed plans can yield results.

It was in this spirit that Cambodia and Laos teamed up with the IUCN and the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) to save the Mekong dolphin more than 10 years ago.

Early Conservation Efforts

In Cambodia, the dolphins had a powerful champion in Touch Seang Tana, a professional fishing expert who called them symbols of “national heritage” and made their protection a personal matter.

Once one rock star in a popular Cambodian band, the colorful Tana climbed through the bureaucratic ranks to become a member of the Council of Ministers, Prime Minister Hun Sen’s cabinet.

In 2006, he assumed a prestigious position as head of Cambodia’s Dolphin Commission with responsibility for overseeing the recovery plan.

Tana viewed dolphin conservation as a fisheries problem and he preferred a firm hand to control it.

That year, Cambodia banned gillnets in the dolphins’ favorite areas. To enforce the ban, it set up the River Guards, a team to patrol the waters and seize illegal fishing gear. With the help of foreign funding, the team expanded to 72 rangers equipped with motorboats, smartphones, night vision goggles and a drone.

In 2017, the measures seemed to be working: the dolphin population had increased from 80 to 92.

But there were also problems.

According to Isabel Beasley, a scientist who began fieldwork on the Mekong dolphin in 1997, some riverine communities resented the enforcement of strict fishing regulations because no attempt had been made to develop alternative livelihoods .

To feed their families, some bribed the River Guards to look the other way, she said.

Some even buried the dead dolphins they found, fearing punishment, according to two former WWF officials.

According to a joint report by the project partners, the program failed to record a number of deaths in 2009, 2012 and 2014.

But in Cambodia’s hierarchical political culture, pointing out these issues would be seen as undermining Tana, who insisted that the main problem was gillnets, even as poverty – the main cause of illegal fishing – persisted.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Tana said that people living in riverside villages were given tractors and water pumps so they could supplement their income with agriculture.

“I have given satellite TV to each village, two to three, so that they can gather to watch media. They were happy,” he said. “You can’t just use regulations and legislation. You have to do a lot of social negotiations, that is the most important thing.”

He accuses foreign NGOs of sometimes exaggerating dolphin deaths and estimated that in 2014, the year he retired, the population was 220.

He denies that dolphin deaths were missed, pointing to close surveillance by WWF and investigators.

“NGOs are good. Like WWF,” Tana said. “But the people who work for NGOs are people,” he said. “Some people want to be a big man. “I am the great global NGO or organization. I must control everything, you must follow me.’ No. I can’t accept this.’

Development is king

At the border between Laos and Cambodia, where the Mekong flows into a vast river pool, the situation for the dolphins was even more dire.

By 2012, this “transboundary” population had dropped to six, a group so small it could only survive through intensive protection.

Laotian officials supported dolphins in principle. Lao’s own endangered species list gave Mekong dolphins the highest level of protection under the law.

But in practice, Lao officials seemed “reluctant to make a commitment” to match Cambodia’s strict fisheries controls, said Somany Phay, a Cambodian fisheries administration official who sought to coordinate the strategy with Laos.

“People in Laos considered it a sensitive issue,” he said.

Dolphin habitat overlapped with a resource of national importance: energy.

In 201, Laos approved the Don Sahong Dam, a project to send energy to Cambodia. Laos has built dozens of dams as part of a national strategy to export electricity.

WWF pleaded with Laos to reconsider, saying building a dam would compromise the dolphins’ sensitive auditory structures, “almost certainly” killing the last six.

Anyway, the dam became operational in 2020.

Last February, WWF-Laos confirmed the death of its last survivor, whom some dubbed “Lone George.”

For some, it was a hard reminder that while conservation was important, development was ultimately king.

“They are proud of the dolphins,” sighed an official on the Laotian side. “But they won’t put resources into it.” The source declined to be named for fear of repercussions in the tightly controlled country.

The mystery of the dead dolphins

While Cambodia’s policy has kept adult dolphins alive, the high infant mortality rate continues to baffle scientists.

According to a report, eight calves were born in 2020, but four died.

The typical lifespan of the dolphins is 27-30 years. According to WWF, 70 percent of the current population is over the age of 20.

Over the years, newborn corpses have been found with signs that scientists consider ambiguous or even mysterious: skull fractures, blue lesions around the throat, and sometimes no visible signs of injury.

Tooth and tissue samples were sent to laboratories across the US, dozens of bodies were autopsied, and genetics and bacterial cultures analyzed, among the many attempts to solve this mystery.

No one has given a straight answer, said Frances Gulland, chair of the US Marine Mammal Commission and longtime adviser to the Cambodia program.

Gulland pointed to small sample sizes — just two to seven specimens a year — and inadequate local infrastructure to collect and analyze fresh, undisturbed bodies. “These animals are sometimes fluid” by the time they reach the lab, she said.

Next month she will visit Cambodia with a small team of scientists to strengthen lagging aspects of the program and begin work on a new population estimate.

But critics say the dolphin project is emblematic of the IUCN’s weaknesses.

IUCN scientists are unpaid volunteers and generally have little time to spend on field visits.

“What are their achievements? Just workshops,” says Verné Dove, a field veterinarian who participated in the program from 2006 to 2011 and has just published a thesis attributing child mortality to disease.

“There just comes a time when you have to do something.”