Cam Smith says it’s ‘a shame’ LIV Golfers aren’t getting points in the Official World Golf Ranking

British Open champion Cameron Smith said on Wednesday he thought it was unfair that those who joined LIV Golf would not get points in the world rankings and hopes that will change before his exemption from golf’s four majors expires.

world no. 2 Smith, whose move to LIV Golf was made official this week, earned exemption from golf’s four majors for at least the next five years with his 1-shot win at last month’s British Open.

The majors organizers haven’t changed their qualifying rules, but the 29-year-old Smith may still look out of the window one day as he can’t earn any more points in the world rankings for the time being.

“It’s a real shame we’re not getting points in the world rankings here,” Smith said ahead of his LIV Golf debut this week outside of Boston.

“It might be a little unfair to have 48 of the best guys in the world playing and not getting points in the world rankings.

“It’s still super competitive here. I just think it’s a bit unfair.’

While LIV Golf has lured players away from the PGA Tour with staggering sums of money, the financial windfall could come with a price tag for those who still want to compete in the Masters, PGA Championship, US Open and British Open.

LIV Golf’s application to the Official World Golf Ranking board — composed of representatives from the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, USGA, R&A, PGA of America and Augusta National — is under review.

“I hope these points in the world rankings will resolve themselves before my exemption expires,” Smith said.

“For the fans of Major Championship golf, it might be a little unfair to them. I think majors is about having the best guys in the best field on the best golf courses. Hopefully we can arrange that.’

Smith, who began talking to LIV Golf before his Open win, has heard criticism of his decision but does not regret it, even though he will be banned from the PGA Tour when he starts at The International on Friday.

“This is a new kind of chapter in my life. I think this is the future of golf. I like the way it is here,” Smith said.

‘It’s a bit more relaxed on the beach, the music playing. I like that stuff. I play with music at home, and yes, I can’t wait to be a part of this.”