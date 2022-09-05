Cam Smith nominated for PGA Tour Player of the Year just days after suspension for joining LIV Golf

<!–

The PGA Tour released a surprise on Monday, announcing that the newest LIV golf star Cam Smith has indeed been nominated for the Tour’s Player of the Year.

Smith, who defected to LIV Golf last week, made his debut for the Saudi-backed breakaway league outside of Boston on Friday.

The Australian has been nominated alongside golf purists Scottie Scheffler and Tour frontman Rory McIlroy.

From accolades alone, it’s no surprise that Smith has been nominated and anointed as one of the Tour’s top three this season.

Fittingly, he won the British Open in July and added wins at the Players Championship and Sentry Tournament of Champions to his campaign resume.

Although Smith has committed professional treason in the eyes of the Tour, it is shocking to see his name next to McIlroy’s and Scheffler’s.

After his first ball left the tee during Friday’s LIV Golf event, Smith was banned from all PGA Tour tournaments.

Cameron Smith enjoyed his first appearance as a LIV Golf player in Boston last week

Although it remains to be seen whether Smith, or his LIV colleagues, can vote.

According to the Tour’s press release, PGA Tour members who participated in a minimum of 15 FedEx Cup events during the 2021-22 season are eligible to vote.

The Brisbanian played in 18 events, but his membership was suspended, along with all LIV Golf members, including Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brookes Koepka and Dustin Johnson.

Rory McIlroy had a phenomenal PGA Tour season and will be unlucky to miss the award

Smith ready second in the Tour’s scoring average (69,203), while achieving seven top-10 finishes.

The odds of Smith winning the Jack Nicklaus award seem incredibly low for several reasons.

It would be another public blow to the Tour for Smith to take home the award, although it’s hard to imagine his former colleagues voting for the Australian over his fellow nominees.

LIV’s newest recruit Smith arrived in his stylish Lamborghini. at The International at Boston

Last month, McIlroy became the first player to win the FedEx Cup three times after all comebacks from world No. 1 Scheffler.

After the historic win, McIlroy used his platform to praise the Tour in which he has fought fiercely all season.

“This is a proud moment for me, but it should also be an incredibly proud moment for the PGA Tour,” said McIlroy.

“They’ve had a hard time this year, but we’ll get through it. “It’s a very tumultuous era in our game.

Scottie Scheffler remains the world’s No. 1 ranked golfer ahead of PGA Tour defector, Smith

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan would have an egg on his face if Smith won the award

‘This is the best place in the world to play golf. I don’t know why you would want to play anywhere else.’

While Smith has been hugely critical since — and prior to — at LIV Golf, he received a raucous reception at the LIV event in Bolton, MA.

The Open champion ended up just outside the three-way playoff with sudden death after staggering on the last two holes.

Despite missing 17th, Smith remained content with simply being on the LIV track.

“To come here today and do what I did was pretty cool,” he said after Sunday’s action.

“It was great out there, the competition is fantastic.

“It’s loud and it feels like the track has a pulse. I love that and can’t wait to continue.”