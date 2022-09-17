Cam Smith laughs at bizarre question about Rory McIlroy – and enjoys insulting meme about PGA rival

Former number one in the world McIlroy felt Smith sacrificed his reputation for money

Australian golfer Cameron Smith sidestepped a loaded question about rival Rory McIlroy – before laughing when he showed off a cheeky meme about the former world number one.

Smith, 29, rocked the PGA Tour when he finally announced his move to the LIV series last month.

It was one of golf’s worst kept secrets, and the British Open winner was in no rush to confirm his future despite the constant speculation.

Northern Irishman McIlroy has been loud in criticizing Smith for seeking a new sporting challenge at LIV – and it is believed he got under the Queenslander’s skin at one point.

But Smith was in no mood to start a war of words when a journalist was bizarrely asked ‘how many of Rory McIlroy’s tears’ he could fit into the Claret Jug in July after winning The Open in St Andrews.

Smith’s response after day one of Friday’s LIV Golf Chicago Invitational was not what many expected – diplomatic.

“I won’t answer that,” he said, before laughing.

Smith did show that he does appreciate chatter when he was shown a meme insulting McIlroy.

The image featured Smith with the accompanying words, “Is that Rory ranting about something over there again.”

Earlier this week, Australian golf great and LIV CEO Greg Norman revealed that he used the lure of a 25 percent stake in one of the tour’s franchises to convince Smith and his compatriot Marc Leishman to join the Rebel series.

Norman revealed the business model of the tour, with Smith and Leishman effectively leading an Australian team to compete in a global competition next year.

“You have to think about it from Cam’s perspective, he completely understood one thing that other people struggle to understand: the value that LIV Golf brings, and that new value is the franchise,” Norman told the Sydney Morning Herald.

Cam knows about it, but he’s probably a little too young to understand what Kerry Packer was doing in cricket. He did what he did for the players, creating teams and night cricket… see where it evolved from there with the IPL. The value of those teams in India is incredible. That is the new value we bring.

‘[Smith] sees the market that Australia presents and the market that, frankly, has been starved by high quality players and new value to the game of golf.

“The Presidents Cup comes in there once every seven to ten years, drains the economy and then disappears.”

Cameron Smith (pictured, at LIV Golf Invitational in Boston) faces heavy criticism for dropping the PGA Tour in favor of LIV Golf’s $140 million proposal

Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman, along with other LIV players including Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Sergio Garcia, will operate one of 12 franchises in a Formula 1 type concept by 2023

From 2023, LIV will host a global tour of 14 events, with courses in NSW, Queensland and Victoria expected to be in the running to host the Australian event

Smith and Leishman, along with other LIV players including Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Sergio Garcia, will operate one of 12 franchises in a Formula 1 type concept that will run from 2023.

Norman said the four-player teams would wear the same uniforms and the captains would choose new names for their squads.

He also rejected talk his Rebel series is a “breakaway” competition, stating “from day one it was always about being inclusive.”

“This idea that we are trying to destroy tours is not true,” he said. The PGA Tour is trying to destroy us, it’s that simple.’