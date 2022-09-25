Cam Norrie to play five tournaments in next six weeks as he bids to qualify for the ATP Finals 

British No.1 Cameron Norrie will play five tournaments over the next six weeks in a bid to qualify for the ATP Finals.

The Wimbledon semi-finalist is back in London this weekend at the Laver Cup as an alternate for Rafael Nadal, who pulled out of the Ryder Cup-style team event after his emotional doubles match with Roger Federer on Friday.

While Norrie lost to Taylor Fritz at the O2 on Saturday, he relished the chance to represent Team Europe and will now shift his focus to finishing a fantastic 2022 on another high.

Cam Norrie will be involved in five tournaments in six weeks as he looks to reach the ATP Finals

He is currently ranked 11th in the race for the end-of-season finals in Turin, but hopes to push himself into the top eight qualifying positions with strong showings at the Korea Open, Japan Open, Stockholm Open, Erste Bank Open and Paris Masters in over the next month and a half.

“For me, I want to make a big push for Torino,” Norrie said.

“I think I’m knocking on the door there. I’m 11 or 12 in the race at the moment so I’ll try to make a big push there.

‘I’m going to Seoul, Tokyo, (have) a week off, Stockholm, Vienna, Paris, so quite a full schedule.

‘Lots of points on the line, and a lot of tennis to be played, but yeah, like I said, I just want to go all in to try and do Turin.’

Norrie was delighted to be involved with Team Europe at the Laver Cup

Norrie joined the Team Europe squad earlier this week, although he was not officially part of the group at the time, but the expectation was always that Nadal would join Federer and pull out after their memorable doubles match.

The Briton added: ‘I was just honored to be part of this team and I felt like I really deserved to be part of this team, deserved it from what I’ve done in the last two years.

‘I knew there was a good chance for me to play so I was all in and I had to practice here in London anyway so it was perfect timing.

‘It was great to get that call and great to make my debut, actually step on the pitch and fight for Team Europe. It’s one of the coolest events I’ve ever been a part of, especially this year.’