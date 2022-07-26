CALUM CROWE: Majid Haq and Qasim Sheikh won’t be ostracised anymore after shameful report emerges

Such an Despite the depth of their contribution to Australian cricket, Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath were always guaranteed a place in their country’s Hall of Fame.

So did their predecessors Dennis Lillee and Jeff Thomson, two more wicket-taking machines who wore the Baggy Green with such distinction.

England will no doubt give Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad the same credit if and when they take time for their careers.

Qasim Sheikh speaking at the press conference held in Stirling on Monday afternoon

This is what real cricket countries do. When top-level sport is about achievement, there exists a Hall of Fame as a means to recognize and celebrate that achievement.

However, Cricket Scotland’s Hall of Fame is quite different. Scotland’s leading wicket taker in all formats of the game, Majid Haq, is nowhere to be seen.

Sorry, but how is that possible? How could the greatest bowler to ever wear a Scotland jersey not be inducted into his own country’s Hall of Fame? Haq has more wickets than some of the other inductees have caps. If that sounds ridiculous, then it should.

But it speaks of a wider ignorance and, as we now know, racial prejudice outlined in Monday’s utterly damning report.

Majid Haq, Aamer Anwar and Sheikh (left-right) sit amid independent assessment of racism

“On the board that selects people for the Hall of Fame, there is no one of any color or minority background,” Haq said.

“In Scottish cricket, everything is very veiled. There is no transparency at all. I stopped playing more than seven years ago and I am still Scotland’s leading wicket taker.’

When asked if he felt his performance in the game had declined purely because of his Asian heritage, Haq continued, “Yeah, sure. I remember not scoring 120 out in a four day game against the Netherlands. I hit number 3. The next game we played, four days later, I hit number 9.

‘I’m looking at it now. The Scottish top order has been fairly settled in recent years, even if many of them have not really performed.’

Haq is Scotland’s greatest wicket taker of all time, but has not been inducted into the Hall of Fame

Mind you, what are the chances of being inducted into the Hall of Fame if the newly appointed CEO of Cricket Scotland can barely get around to speaking your name?

Gordon Arthur had initially refused to name both players on Monday and offered no personal apologies during a series of awkward interviews broadcast on TV. It wasn’t until late last night that he changed his mind and apologized for the way these two brave men were treated.

Two men who, as whistleblowers, have disgraced an entire national sports organization and enforced the need for change.

“I was shocked (at the lack of a personal apology),” said Qasim Sheikh, speaking for Arthur’s U-turn. “I’m not really positive about speaking to him (new chief executive) right now, if I’m being honest. There seemed to be a pretty general apology, but nothing personal about the two guys actually speaking up.”

Haq’s career came to an end after he was sent home from the World Cup in 2015. Incorrect, as we now know.

Cricket Scotland CEO Gordon Arthur has made no personal apologies to Haq and Sheikh

Running Out Racism’s Paul Reddish has been a key campaigner throughout this process—painting a clear picture of Haq’s omission from the Hall of Fame.

“The reason Majid Haq is not in Scotland’s Hall of Fame is because of the story that has been told about him since 2015,” he said.

“The story portrays him as a troublemaker and a troublemaker. That is the story that has been constantly being brought out about him since 2015.

‘In reality, he is one of the greatest bowlers in the history of Scottish cricket. There’s no logical reason why he shouldn’t be in the Hall of Fame.”

Not acknowledging Haq’s achievements struck a chord with Sheikh. He was in the same movie at one point. No matter how well he played, it was never good enough in the eyes of those who chose the team.

Sheikh described the nature of some of the comments sent to him on social media in recent days.

Some people have messaged that he wasn’t really good enough or that his averages weren’t high enough to warrant a consistent selection.

“I’ve never played two ODIs in a row. Never,’ he said. “I scored a hundred against Ireland in a four-day game. We then played against them 24 hours later in a one day game – and I was never picked.

Phil Simmons was the Irish coach at the time. You have to remember that this is a man who played test cricket for the West Indies in the past. Phil called my coach and said, ‘This guy just scored a hundred and you don’t even give him a game. What is that about’?

“I was very proud that someone like that would stand up for me, but he was an opposition coach. Everyone else just seemed to put their heads down.

Sheikh says he’s proud that Phil Simmons (pictured) has stood up for him throughout his career

“I would raise my voice and try to defend my case, but it was just a matter of ‘Get him out of the way’. They wouldn’t listen.

“On social media I get criticism from people who say that my average was not very high. But I’ve never played two games in a row.

“It’s hard to build any kind of consistency or rhythm when you’re constantly in and out of the side. I was 24 years old then. Show me another 24-year-old Scottish batsman who had three first-class hundreds?

“One of those hundreds was in Pakistan, which is a very high standard. Another 100 were in Kenya in 40 degree heat.

‘I could play a little, you know? I was good enough to play for my country more than 27 times.

Sheikh insists he didn’t get a fair run of games and couldn’t build consistency

“When I played for the national team, I was never treated equally. I was called “you” or “you’re not doing yourself a favor”.

“I was selected for World Cup qualifiers in South Africa, but it was a symbolic gesture. I had to carry the potions at the end apart from one game.

“I became a running joke among the players. I was humiliated and treated as their personal servant.’

Therein lies the crux of the problem. A player who should have been one of the first names on the team sheet was shunned in the role of waterboy.

It’s no wonder, then, that Sheikh is warning parents not to involve their children in cricket in Scotland.

The report found that Cricket Scotland failed on 29 of 231 indicators of institutional racism

“After everything that has happened, as a parent I would tell my children to avoid cricket,” said the 37-year-old. “I don’t think many people would encourage their children to take up cricket right now.

“I don’t think many people would encourage their kids to get into the sport right now, and that’s very sad.

‘For minorities such as the South Asian community, cricket is in their blood. They are born – quite literally in some cases – with cricket bats next to them.

“I know parents who turn their children away from cricket altogether. They want them to go to college or look for a job.’