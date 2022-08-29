Calum Best says Ferne McCann almost killed him while filming a stunt for SAS: Who Dares Wins

<!–

Calum Best has claimed he was dead within two seconds while filming SAS: Who Dares Wins after Ferne helped McCann with a stunt that went wrong.

The reality stars had to fall backwards from a mountain in the Jordanian desert during the new Channel 4 series.

Former TOWIE star Ferne was linked to Calum and had to pull on a cord that held his weight as he fell to safety.

However, she didn’t hold on tight enough, causing the staff to jump in to rescue him.

In an interview with The Sun, Calum revealed: “The directors told me, ‘If we didn’t save the cord, that thing broke and you fell dead.’

Ferne started to cry. The moment you want to support your friend and say, “It’s okay”, but afterwards you look back and think, “Jesus Christ, what the hell, if that had gone a little wrong for two more seconds, you could have fallen backwards to my death”

It was like, ‘For God’s sake, woman, please pull the string and don’t kill me!’ Like, “Come on, I’m not killing you. You’re not killing me – please!” “I think when I saw Ferne cry, I thought, ‘It’s okay. I might have nearly died, but you did the right thing to learn from this experience.”

Despite the near-fatal accident, Ferne said the experience was a once in a lifetime experience and she’s glad she took part in the series.

The Only Way is Essex star said: ‘I had no idea what to expect but I wanted to see how hard it really is.

“You are stripped of everything, broken down to the point that you have no choice but to rebuild yourself. It was the opportunity of a lifetime and I’m so glad I did it.’

The grueling Channel 4 show will return to TV screens in early September for series four featuring 14 famous names trialled in the heat of the Jordanian desert.

EastEnders actress Maisie Smith, Love Island winner Amber Gill and brothers AJ and Curtis Pritchard, as well as Brookside icon Jennifer Ellison and former football player Ashley Cain, have been announced to join Calum and Ferne.

Also participating are javelin Olympic gold medalist Fatima Whitbread and Towie cast member Pete Wicks, Olympic sprinter Dwain Chambers, taekwondo Olympic gold medalist Jade Jones, boxer Shannon Courtenay and Paralympic high jumper Jonathan Broom-Edwards will also be in attendance.

The original SAS: Who Dares Wins sees civilians undergoing military training exercises to test their physical and mental strength, and the celebrity spin-off launched in 2019.

Former US Marine Rudy Reyes, 50, also returns as Chief Instructor to lead the training, having replaced Ant Middleton.

Reyes said: “SAS is known for the highest standards. We don’t care where they come from or what their assets are.

“We demand full throttle for excellence, regardless of celebrity, title or fame.”

Channel 4 cut ties with Middleton, 41, in March 2021 due to his “personal behaviour” and confirmed he would not participate in further series.

Middleton said it was his decision to quit the program because it had become a “reality show.”