Calum Best cosies up to Grace Coombs as they arrive at a restaurant in London hand-in-hand

Calum Best put on a fun show with Grace Coombs on Friday when they were spotted on a night out at Amazonico restaurant in London.

The reality TV star, 41, dressed to impress in a stylish shirt, teamed with a white vest and black trousers, as he arrived hand-in-hand with the brunette beauty.

The model added a pair of crisp white sneakers to the look and wore a dazzling watch.

Looking good: Calum Best put on a fun show with Grace Coombs on Friday when they were spotted going out on a night out at Amazonico restaurant in London

Meanwhile, Grace showed off her incredible figure in an ab-flashing white crop top, paired with matching pants and black heels.

Before the outing, Calum shared several videos on his Instagram stories of him and Grace working out together at the gym.

Calum first started responding to the beauties on Instagram 8 weeks ago while she was traveling to Ibiza, but their relationship status is still unknown.

MailOnline has reached out to Calum’s representatives for comment.

Cosy: The reality TV star, 41, dressed to impress in a stylish shirt, teamed with a white vest and black trousers as he arrived hand-in-hand with the brunette beauty

The former partyboy was known for his playboy antics at the time and is struggling to find the one to settle down with.

The model has been associated with numerous high-profile women in the past, including Real Housewives personality Brandi Glanville, Made In Chelsea’s Ianthe-Rose Cochrane-Stack, model Georgia Salpa, troubled actress Lindsay Lohan and former Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding.

2020 will look at “alternative” ways to become a father if he hasn’t found love in the next two years and has settled in with a partner.

Female Companion: Before the outing, Calum shared several videos on his Instagram stories of him and Grace working out together at the gym

Relationships: The former party animal used to be known for his playboy antics and struggles to find the one to settle down with

He revealed that he is willing to take matters into his own hands to ensure his journey to parenthood because he has “so much love to give.”

The Ex On The Beach star – who is the son of the late football hero George Best and his model ex-wife Angie – said he doesn’t want to leave it too late to have kids and has explored his options as a single man.

Speaking in a song from New! magazine, the currently single hunk said, “I’d be a great dad. I have so much love to give. But I’ll do it when the time is right. That said, I don’t want to wait too long – I want them fast.

Close: Calum first started responding to the beauties on Instagram 8 weeks ago while on a trip to Ibiza, but their relationship status is still unknown

He added, “I want to be an active, cool dad. I’ve thought a lot about it and if I don’t find someone I love and want to give birth to in the next two years, there are alternatives.’

When asked if he meant going it alone, the reality star admitted that he would have a child with someone he wasn’t in love with or a close friend, something he’d discussed with some of his girlfriends.

While far from the “traditional happy family,” Calum said he believes he could raise a baby with a friend as a co-parent — adding that most marriages end that way these days.

Calum said he hasn’t given up on the crush, which is his “main goal,” but remains open to the idea of ​​co-parenting even if the woman involved subsequently started starting a family with someone else.

Discussing the possibility, he said, “Yeah, that would be difficult, but the point is that in our day, marriages don’t last long and it’s becoming the norm to have blended families.”

However, the former Celebrity Big Brother star insisted it’s not something he wants to explore in the near future.