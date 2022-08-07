Callum Hudson-Odoi ‘asks to leave Chelsea’… with ‘Juventus, Borussia Dortmund keen on loan move’

Callum Hudson-Odoi has reportedly told Chelsea he wants to leave Stamford Bridge this summer, with a host of clubs showing interest in him.

The 21-year-old started just 11 games in the Premier League last season as his campaign was plagued by an Achilles tendon injury, which left him out of action from early March.

But now that he is fit and available, he was not even included in the squad for Chelsea’s opening weekend away win at Everton on Saturday, suggesting he is not in Thomas Tuchel’s plans.

According to air sportsHudson-Odoi has asked to leave the Blues in search of regular football in the first team and his representatives have been cleared to negotiate a transfer.

The report adds that European heavyweights Juventus and Borussia Dortmund have expressed interest in loaning the winger along with two Premier League clubs.

That could be Southampton and Leicester, which were mentioned by the guard as teams that also shortlisted Hudson-Odoi.

“I want to play as much as possible,” the 21-year-old told Chelsea’s official website last month. “Just football brings out the consistency, so I just want to keep playing and playing as much as possible.”

Hudson-Odoi also has was previously targeted by German champions Bayern Munich in 2019, but the move failed to materialize.

Since making his first-team debut for Chelsea in January 2018, the winger has found it difficult to establish himself as a regular in the squad.

Despite earning three caps for England in the past, Hudson-Odoi has hinted that he wants to change his loyalty to Ghana for this year’s World Cup.

With the tournament only three months away, it looks like he wants to get on the pitch and prove himself, which could give him the chance to play in Qatar.

Tuchel chose to name Mason Mount and Raheem Sterling in his starting line-up as Chelsea won 1-0 at Goodison Park on Saturday, with Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech both taking the bench for Hudson-Odoi.

Marcos Alonso was also left out of the squad when he tried to push through a transfer to Barcelona.