Calls for the abolition of VAR in the Premier League. Antonio Conte calls on referees to go to school

Premier League stars want VAR ditched for good after another day of controversy in which Tottenham boss Antonio Conte accused top England referees of lack of consistency.

Conte expressed his dismay at the arbitration level after seeing Emerson Royal knocked out on Saturday in a 3-1 defeat to Premier League leader Arsenal.

And the Italian thinks referees should go back to school or else they will be left behind on their continental peers.

Tottenham’s defeat to Arsenal was one of a number of games with a controversial VAR talk

There have been calls across the Premier League to ditch VAR altogether

Conte believes England referees can learn a thing or two from their European counterparts

Conte’s grim assessment was matched by Fulham manager Marco Silva, who also lashed out at what he saw as inconsistency when Nathaniel Chalobah was sent off in the eighth minute in Newcastle’s 4-1 romp at Craven Cottage. And those weren’t the only controversial incidents on Saturday.

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish asked ‘what’s the point of VAR’ after Thiago Silva escaped a red card for a handball foul in Chelsea’s 2-1 win over Selhurst Park.

And Parish’s anger reflects the anger of players who have reached breaking point with VAR and believe the technology is simply not fit for purpose, said Leeds midfielder Adam Forshaw.

In an exclusive interview with Mail on Sunday columnist Danny Murphy, Forshaw believes the decisions involving the VAR will enrage everyone and the system should be thrown out.

“I would abolish VAR,” Forshaw said. “Most guys would do that. It makes you even more furious because there’s something that should be black and white for you, and it isn’t. You still make wrong decisions when there is technology. It’s humiliating.’

Conte regretted the decision to send Emerson Royal off the field during their 3-1 defeat to Arsenal

Royal was sent off in the North London derby for a challenge on Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli

Leeds manager Jesse Marsch has been banned from the sidelines for Sunday’s home game against Aston Villa after expressing anger at the decisions made during the 5-2 drubbing at Brentford on September 3.

Conte, meanwhile, has demanded action that exceeded the standard of arbitration after seeing Emerson Royal give a straight red for a high challenge on Gabriel Martinelli in the north London derby, complaining that it is difficult to adapt as interpretations of the law seem to differ.

Conte said: ‘In England it is very difficult. Sometimes you see situations that can be a red card but a yellow card or no yellow card.

“Sometimes you see situations that are a yellow card, but a red card instead.

‘She [referees] need to work a lot on this. In Italy, for example, our referees leave on Thursdays to stay together for three days to work together, watch videos, try to improve.

Thiago Silva got away with a yellow card for a handball during Chelsea’s clash with Crystal Palace

Congratulations with@Chelsea FCand especially Conor for a great goal. But … This is after the attempt to drag Jordan down, then the first intentional handball. Still, the closest defender is 5 yards behind and 20 yards to the right of Jordan. pic.twitter.com/tYVPZd0zv1 — Steve Parish (@CEO4TAG) October 1, 2022

“I don’t know if this will happen in England but it would be a good idea because the level [of the Premier League] is so high, we must have the referees, the VAR, at the same level.’

Fulham boss Silva also criticized the VAR’s ‘lack of consistency’ following Chalobah’s red card for a reckless tackle on Sean Longstaff.

Chalobah was initially shown a yellow card by referee Darren England, but VAR Mike Dean advised him to change it to red.

Fulham boss Marco Silva was unhappy about the lack of ‘consistency’ of VAR calls

‘The referee was clear, for him’ [it was] a yellow card, he told me,” Silva said. “It was a hard tackle, but I’m 100 percent sure I haven’t seen consistency in these kinds of situations.

“I’m 100 percent sure we’ll see more tackles like this in the coming weeks and it’ll be a yellow card. That is difficult for us to understand.

‘Where is the consistency in these decisions? I can accept the red card if I see the same thing for the next 10 weeks, 20 weeks, but I’m sure it won’t be.”

Palace chairman Parish and manager Patrick Vieira were furious when Chelsea skipper Silva was shown a yellow card instead of a red for intentional handball when Jordan Ayew was gone.

To make the Palace bosses feel even worse, Silva had a hand in the visitors’ equalizing goal and Chelsea went on to take a 2-1 win.

“Honestly, what’s the point of the VAR,” Parish wrote on Twitter. ‘We chop and switch every week. The VAR probably thinks that’s a red but not a ‘clear’ error!’

An equally upset Vieira said: ‘It’s hard for me to understand it, to accept it, so sometimes it’s better to be very quiet and not talk about it.

“I don’t want to talk about it because I think the referee is wrong and if I really say what I think I would be in trouble, so it’s better I don’t talk about it.”