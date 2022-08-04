Calls to ban the SHOEY after Tyler, The Creator is left shocked at Splendour n the Grass festival

It’s one of Australia’s iconic traditions that doubles as a hazing punishment or a celebratory ritual – made increasingly popular by famous athletes such as Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo and UFC fighter Tai Tuivasa.

But the shoey — the practice of pouring alcohol into a sweaty shoe and then prying it — has come under fire as critics — including prominent Australian musicians — call for a ban after an American rapper was “objectified” at a popular festival. left by gamblers.

Tyler, The Creator, was performing at Splendor in the Grass in Byron Bay last month when his show was repeatedly disrupted by audience members chanting “Shoey.”

He wasn’t the only musician to come across the cry — making regular appearances during many acts.

Tyler was again aware of the unusual request to drink from his shoe when his Call Me If You Get Lost tour visited Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena last weekend.

There are calls for a ban on the ‘shoey’ chants of live music festivals. Pictured: Australian artist G Flip’s father entrances audiences by drinking from his shoe during the 2022 Splendor in the Grass

Tyler, the Creator (pictured) was harassed by Australian fans for drinking from his shoe during a string of his live performances in Australia

After the annoyed star declared “no, I won’t give in to peer pressure,” many revelers started yelling “boo.”

‘You can do all that’ [chant] anything you want, I’m not going to do it,” he said.

“I don’t give in to peer pressure.”

When the boos sounded, the rapper compromised and offered to spit on his leg instead — causing the crowd to burst into frenzied cheers.

Amazed by their cheerful response, Tyler said, “You’re fucking weird.”

But while some take pleasure in convincing performers to perform the stunt between sets, others have been “embarrassed” to be Australian.

Music blog Purple Sneakers this week shared one of its articles on Instagram calling for Shoeys to be banned from live performances.

The post was soon inundated with support – including from a range of Australian artists such as Eilish Gilligan, Gordi and Slowly Slowly.

“It’s soooo boring and embarrassing every time Australian crowds do this,” wrote one social media user.

Many artists were asked to participate in the Aussie tradition at Splendor in the Grass last month. Pictured: Festival-goers at the Byron Bay festival on July 23

“They even do it with artists who are sober and whose music explores themes of addiction and sobriety!? Why the hell are you on the show if your only interest is watching someone slurp from a boot?’

Another said: ‘It’s also just stupid to think that an international artist even knows what a shoey is! It’s a footy thing… Keep it in that realm or shout it at Australian performers. People who understand the bogan culture better.’

Gordi wrote “Bloody Amen,” while Eilish Giligan commented on a raised hand emoji.

“I literally can’t even go to a festival these days because of the younger generation’s misunderstanding of how to behave… It’s totally demoralizing and not okay,” said another person.

Canberra music store Songland Records said they were pleased that Purple Sneakers had drawn attention to how embarrassing the habit is for Australians.

Pictured: Women cheer with excitement as they watch musicians at the Byron Bay festival last month

‘It [the shoey] really should be forgotten as it is an ugly plague in our live scene,” the company wrote on Facebook.

“It’s off-putting for (almost all) our Australian artists, and it can only make our international artists shake their heads and mark our report cards.

‘The ONLY time we should call Shooey in Australia is when we see’ [musician] John Schumann on stage… or when you see him riding the streets of Adelaide.’

While some performers were less impressed with the requests from the rowdy Aussie crowd, others have followed suit.

While musician G Flip was performing in Melbourne at Splendor in the Grass 2022, her father thrilled the crowd by walking on stage and doing a shoey.

In 2017, British musician Stormzy surprised audiences after shaking champagne from his trainers at Sydney’s Enmore Theater to celebrate his 24th birthday.