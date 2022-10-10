Calls mount for Filipino ex-senator freedom after jail riot

MANILA, Philippines (AP) – Human rights activists on Monday called for the immediate release of a former Philippine opposition senator after she was taken hostage in a frenzy by three Muslim militants in a failed attempt to escape from a maximum-security prison.

Police killed three Islamic State-affiliated militants behind Sunday’s violence, in which a police officer was stabbed and former Senator Leila de Lima briefly taken hostage. The militants tried to escape the prison for high-profile inmates at the national police headquarters in the metropolis of Manila, police said.

National Police Chief General Rodolfo Azurin Jr. acknowledged there were security concerns at the detention center and said its commander had been removed as part of an investigation.

Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have separately expressed deep concern at the violence and hostage-taking of the Lima. The groups are calling for her immediate release.

“The fact that she has had to endure this traumatic and terrifying experience, on top of being arbitrarily detained for more than five years now, is the height of outrage, negligence and injustice,” said Butch Olano, Philippine director of Amnesty International.

About two dozen supporters staged a protest in front of de Lima, who was brought before a metropolitan court in Manila on Monday for a hearing, which was postponed.

“We have condemned what happened yesterday,” protester Charito del Carmen said. “It’s painful for us because if she is murdered, what would happen to the fight for justice we waged for her?”

One of the three inmates stabbed a police officer who was delivering breakfast after sunrise in an open area where inmates can exercise outside. A guard in a watchtower fired warning shots and then shot dead two of the inmates when they refused to give in, police said.

The third prisoner ran to de Lima’s cell and held her hostage for a moment, Azurin said.

De Lima, 63, told investigators that the hostage-taker tied her hands and feet, blindfolded her and pressed a pointed weapon to her chest and demanded access to journalists and a military plane to take him to the southern province of Sulu, where the militant Muslim group Abu Sayyaf has been around for a long time.

The man continuously threatened to kill her until he was shot by a police negotiator, she told investigators.

De Lima has been incarcerated since 2017 on suspicion of drugs that she says were concocted by former President Rodrigo Duterte and his officials in an attempt to silence her criticism of his deadly crackdown on illegal drugs. It killed thousands, mostly minor suspects, and led to an investigation by the International Criminal Court as a possible crime against humanity.

She has been acquitted in one of three cases and at least two witnesses have withdrawn their allegations against her.

Duterte, who has insisted on De Lima’s debt, resigned on June 30 at the end of his turbulent six-year term.

Newly elected President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. spoke by phone to De Lima, who was incarcerated in a hospital, and asked if she would like to be transferred to another detention location, but she declined the offer, Azurin said.

Even before the prison violence, the European Union parliament, some US lawmakers and UN human rights watchdogs have demanded that De Lima be released immediately.

