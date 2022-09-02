Calls for the government to RAISE taxes at Anthony Albanese’s ‘groundbreaking’ jobs summit

Australia should raise taxes to improve its deficit and finance misery – according to a leading economist

A leading economist believes raising taxes could solve the country’s financial problems.

Speaking at the Jobs and Skills Summit in Parliament House on Thursday evening, Professor Ross Garnaut, Bob Hawke’s former adviser, emphasized the need to raise taxes to help the economy in the wake of the pandemic.

He said Aussies should “stop kidding ourselves” and the record low unemployment rates could push the nation back into the green.

‘We have large deficits while our high terms of trade should lead to surpluses. Interest rates are rising on the dazzling government debt,” he said at the event in Canberra.

“In light of these enormous fiscal challenges, federal and state tax revenues as a share of GDP are 5.7 percentage points lower than the average for developed countries. Let’s fool ourselves.’

Professor Garnaut said it was ‘no mystery’ that wages in Australia were not rising, despite the unemployment rate reaching 3.4 percent – the lowest in nearly 50 years.

The veteran economist said Australia should not view pre-pandemic conditions as a template for moving forward, but should instead learn from its mistakes.

“The Reserve Bank stopped pursuing full employment before we knew how low the unemployment rate could be without becoming the source of rising inflation,” Professor Garnaut said at the summit.

“We cannot revert the economy to before the pandemic. Even if we could, pre-pandemic conditions are not good enough. That is high unemployment and underemployment and a stagnating standard of living.’

He said the need for “undeniably strong public finances” was key to securing a prosperous future for Australia, calling raising taxes a way to find “cheap money” to make this happen.

The economist also noted that a lot of money is needed to transition the country’s energy system to a cleaner platform.

Professor Garnaut believes increased migration would ‘increase rather than decrease’ the average real wage in Australia, but said the government should try to offer visas to people from key areas earning more than a certain amount.

“It aims at permanent migration of people with really scarce and valuable skills that are a bottleneck to valuable production and cannot be provided by educating Australians,” he said.

The professor admitted that leaving sectors harmful to the planet, such as mining, would leave a huge void in the Australian wage system and would require huge investment to deliver it.

“A significant part of the increase in profit-sharing in recent years has been in mining, where wages are high compared to other sectors,” said the economist at the summit.

“We’re kidding ourselves if we don’t think deep wounds will be left in our polity from high coal and gas prices, and therefore electricity prices, which bring record profits for businesses and significantly lower living standards for most Australians.”

Australia has experienced two economic shocks that propped up the system over the next few decades, the post-war period and reforms ushered in by former Labor Prime Ministers Bob Hawke in 1983 and by successive prime ministers through the turn of the century, the economist said.

“In both successful reform periods, a sweeping change in many activities, with major effects on the performance of the economy as a whole, was easier than a succession of smaller changes,” he said.

“A reform that affects only part of a part of the economy would arouse opposition from the parties involved without arousing the interest and support of wider politics.”

The post-war Reformation and the Full Employment White Paper of 1945 were based on the “radical idea that governments should take responsibility for boosting spending on goods and services,” Garnaut said.

Breaking this “pre-war monetary orthodoxy,” including the creation of a central bank, fueled the economy until the global economic shocks of the 1970s, he says.

“The slump ended with the Hawke administration having reforms that began in 1983 and lasted until the end of the century,” he said.

“The era of reform defeated deep-seated corporate and union interests that ran counter to the national interest.”

In both cases, prosperity was achieved by distributing economic benefits equally and resisting pressure from vested interests in policy, Garnaut said.

Such a path must be mapped out by the current Labor government, he said.

“We don’t want to roll back the economy to before the pandemic,” he said.

‘That is high unemployment and underemployment and a stagnating standard of living.

“We undeniably need strong public finances to have a low cost of capital, both private and public, for our superpower transformation, and to protect ourselves from a disrupted international economy and geopolitics.”