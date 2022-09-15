Calls for Putin’s resignation grow in Russia over Ukraine war failings

A prominent human rights lawyer and local politicians have joined a growing chorus of dissenters calling on Vladimir Putin to step down over the war in Ukraine.

Daniil Berman, who defended the Russian news anchor holding up a protest sign on live TV, has spoken out to say the “special military operation” in Ukraine “is [actually] a hot war with a sovereign state that must be stopped’.

He was joined by dozens of other politicians from across Russia who have added their names to a petition calling on Putin to leave, bringing the total to 67.

Nina Belyaeva from the Voronezh region and Oxana Sergeyeva from Veliky Novgorod have both added their names to a petition calling on Putin to leave.

They include Oleg Egorov from Samara, Ekaterina Vasilyeva from Yakutsk, Oxana Sergeyeva from Veliky Novgorod, Nina Belyaeva from Voronezh, Artyom Kanarev from Tomsk and Olga Podolskaya from Tula.

Attorney Berman called in a blistering open letter to Putin to kick out the Russian leader, the country’s parliament and the government.

“I believe the ‘special military operation’ … is a hot war with the sovereign state of Ukraine that must be stopped,” he said.

Russian troops must be withdrawn from Ukraine and the political leadership in Moscow must be ‘fired’.

Human rights lawyer Berman, 39, warned: ‘Further escalation of this military conflict could lead to an acute political crisis in the country.

“After the civil war, the collapse of Russia, the loss of its territories, the impoverishment of the population and the loss of their national identity.”

The respected lawyer said: “All calls and actions by anyone to continue this war, including ‘attacks on Ukraine’s decision-making centers’, on ‘critical infrastructures’, the use of nuclear weapons – including those of low efficiency – and similar statements I consider anti-humans and a danger to the survival of humanity as a species.”

Oleg Egorov (left) and Artyom Kanarev (right), from the Samara and Tomsk regions respectively, are among 67 politicians now calling for Putin’s resignation

Olga Podolskaya, deputy of the Tula region, also signed the petition against Putin

He posted his phone number if authorities wanted to contact him to arrest him under draconian Russian laws that are blocking proper debate about Putin’s war.

“For my detention, preparation of administrative material against me and/or arrest, I am willing to appear voluntarily in an investigative facility or court,” he said.

He has repeatedly defended clients accused of violating laws prohibiting any criticism of the military.

A city councilor who called on Putin to stop, Olga Shtatskaya from Moscow, said: “The irremovability of power is one of the greatest evils in life.

‘If a politician has no opponents, everything ends badly. That’s what we see now.’

Anti-war allies are clapping their names in an appeal that read: “We, the municipal deputies of Russia, believe that President Vladimir Putin’s actions harm the future of Russia and its citizens.

“We demand the resignation of Vladimir Putin from the post of President of the Russian Federation.”

Among them are delegates from all over Russia, although most of them are from Moscow and St. Petersburg.

Marina Ovsyannikova, 43, is the Russian news presenter who showed an anti-war banner on live TV earlier this year

Putin also faces harsh criticism from pro-war figures for his military failings in Ukraine, including the recent defeat in Kharkov

In the Lomonosovsky district of the capital Moscow, several politicians blamed Putin for aggression, bringing his country back to the Cold War and threatening the world with nuclear weapons.

They followed a similar call for Putin to leave by councilors in St. Petersburg who demanded he be charged with high treason over the war in Ukraine.

Marina Ovsyannikova walked into Russia’s most-watched news show with a poster that read, “They’re lying to you here” and “Stop the war!”

The TV journalist has been repeatedly targeted by Vladimir Putin’s agents since her groundbreaking protest in March.

They accuse Ovsyannikova, 44, of discrediting the military under new draconian laws aimed at quelling any criticism of Putin’s war in Ukraine.

She has been fined repeatedly for her anti-war calls.