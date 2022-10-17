Calls for probe after Hong Kong protester is allegedly beaten at consulate in UK

<!–

MPs have called on the government to “investigate an urgent investigation” after a protester was apparently beaten on the grounds of the Chinese consulate yesterday.

Police have launched an investigation after what appeared to be a pro-Hong Kong democracy demonstration in Manchester.

Video footage shows a protester being dragged inside the gates of the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Rusholme.

The man is pushed to the ground and attacked by at least five men, while a police officer tries to pull the attackers away from him.

Pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong had reportedly staged a peaceful protest outside the consulate in response to the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party, where President Xi Jinping is widely expected to announce another five years in power.

Tory MP Sir Iain Duncan Smith said the video was “deeply disturbing” and called on Home Secretary Suella Braverman to “investigate this urgently”.

“The government must demand a full apology from the Chinese ambassador… and demand that those responsible be sent home to China.”

He told The Daily Telegraph“I think the police, like everything else, are in endless conflict with each other and probably worried about a diplomatic incident. But for God’s sake this is on British soil.’

The British officers seemed reluctant to enter the Chinese consulate themselves as they attempted to drag the protester away.

Unlike embassies, consulates remain under the jurisdiction of the host country, but are often given special privileges such as immunity from certain laws.

Labor MP for Hornsey and Wood Green Catherine West, who also serves as shadow minister for Asia and the Pacific, said she would raise the issue “urgently” in parliament and called on both home and foreign ministers to to investigate this.

MP Andrew Gwynne and local Rusholme councilor Rabnawaz Akbar echoed their colleagues’ message.

“This would be unacceptable on the streets of Hong Kong and contrary to the provisions of the Joint Declaration to uphold democratic rights and freedoms. BUT this is Manchester,” Gwynne told the Manchester Evening News.

Protesters had put up pro-democracy posters before the altercation started in the streets

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said:“Police are aware of an incident that took place around 3pm on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at the Chinese Consulate in Manchester involving demonstrators from Hong Kong.

“Officers immediately responded to disperse the situation and investigations are currently underway to understand the full circumstances. After this incident there is a police patrol plan in the area.’

The news comes as Xi Jinping kicked off the 20th CCP conference on Sunday with warnings that he might use force to retake Taiwan.

The Chinese leader will cement his place as the country’s most powerful ruler since Mao Zedong after he lifted term limits set by his predecessors to curb the power of the CCP chairman.

The Chinese embassy did not respond to requests for comment.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (center) opened Saturday the 20th Congress of the ruling Communist Party of China, where he is expected to win a third term of leadership and secure his place as the country’s most powerful ruler since Mao Zedong

Xi abolished presidential term limits in 2018, paving the way for him to break the precedent set in recent decades and rule for a third term of five years, or longer.