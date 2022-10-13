Calls for May 1 bank holiday to be moved to match King Charles III coronation day

The holiday from early May should be moved to mark the coronation, MPs said last night.

King Charles III will be crowned with Queen Consort Camilla at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6, Buckingham Palace announced yesterday.

Royal aides are planning a slimmed-down version of the ceremony, but still want it to be a celebration for the nation after a winter dominated by the cost of living crisis.

MPs called for the May 1 holiday to be postponed for a week to Monday 8 May – giving the country a long weekend.

“Combining the two events would be applauded by the entire nation,” said former Tory Secretary David Jones. “It would be a very special memory for all of us.”

Tobias Ellwood, another former Tory minister, said, “A holiday would help accelerate our transition into a new era.”

And Khalid Mahmood, a former Labor front bencher, said: ‘We can move the holiday back to the coronation weekend. We have a unique system with the monarchy and an independent parliament – ​​I would like to support Britons with a three-day weekend to celebrate this occasion.”

Tory MP Michael Fabricant went on to call for an extra holiday: ‘While it would make sense to push the holiday back a week, why not two holidays? Our regular and a special one to celebrate our king’s coronation?’

A royal aide said any plan to create a holiday weekend or hold other large-scale celebratory events around the coronation would be a matter for the government. A source in Downing Street did not rule out the idea last night, saying: “No decisions have been made.”

The date of the coronation was chosen in consultation with the government, the Church of England and the Royal Household after reviewing sports competitions, international events and anniversaries.

There had been speculation that it would be held near or even on the 70th anniversary of the Queen’s coronation on June 2, 1953. Obviously, one of the most important factors in choosing a May date was the weather. was considered a ‘safer bet’ than June.

Oly Claydon of the Met Office said: “May is generally a pretty stable month – on average we have less rain and more hours of sunshine than June.

They are probably also thinking about the rest of the UK, May is one of the better months of the year. If you go further into the summer months, the chance of torrential rain is greater.’

But May 6 still clashes with the birthday of Archie, son of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Charles’ grandson, who turns four that day.

All football matches in London scheduled for the day of the coronation will be moved at a minimum.

But the rest of the country’s matches – and all other sports – are waiting for guidance from the palace to the government, who will then brief the heads of each sport. Individual sports were allowed to decide whether to continue the competitions after the Queen’s death.

The 1953 coronation was a carnival of celebration and a morale boost for a postwar nation starved of pageantry. The event was largely modeled after the coronation of the Queen’s father, George VI, in 1937, which in turn was modeled after that of George V in 1911.

Football canceled the entire program but England’s cricketers played a test match against South Africa and the rugby top flight continued.

Guest lists for the coronation are yet to be confirmed, so it’s unknown if Harry and Meghan will be invited or will be able to travel from California to attend.

The opportunity is being trimmed down in light of the cost of living crisis and to show Charles’s desire to establish a more streamlined modern monarchy.

Royal guards had hoped for a similar pageantry for Charles to attract visitors.

But palace insiders say the Duke of Norfolk, who as Earl Marshal is the mastermind behind the coronation, has been tasked with preparing a simpler, more diverse ceremony that reflects modern-day Britain. Charles would like a more modest affair, cutting the event down to between 90 minutes and two hours, and cutting the guest list by three-quarters. There is also speculation that the dress code will be less formal.

The Gold State Coach is on display at The Mall during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in front of Buckingham Palace on June 5, 2022

The palace announced the date yesterday, saying: “The coronation will reflect the role of the monarch today and look to the future, while rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.”

Insiders said that while the coronation will feature the same core elements of the traditional ceremony, which dates back more than 1,000 years, it would also recognize the “spirit of our time.”

High royal sources went to great lengths to emphasize that although King Charles’ coronation would be “smaller, slimmer and shorter than 1953”, it would still be “glorious”. A source said: ‘It’s a coronation and we haven’t had one in 70 years, so of course it’s going to be a beautiful celebration of pomp and all things British.’

Another added: “It should reflect where we are today, where we are going tomorrow, but it should definitely be rooted in the past.” While it certainly wouldn’t be on “the same scale” as the Queen’s coronation, they said it would feature many of the same elements.

Queen Elizabeth II rides with the Duke of Edinburgh in the State Coach through Trafalgar Square en route from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey for her coronation on 2 June 1953

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Princess Anne and the Duke of Edinburgh after the coronation on June 2, 1953

The ceremony is expected to take into account the fact that many families in Britain are struggling financially. However, it is clear that it will still have the right level of ‘majesty’.

“It’s about finding the right balance,” explains a source.

Ancient and time-consuming rituals, including offering gold bars to the monarch, will also be abolished to save time. But the new Prince of Wales is expected to play a prominent role on the occasion – the first time in three generations for an heir to take part in the proceedings.

Charles was just four when his mother was crowned and the late Queen was only 11 at the time of her father’s coronation – so neither played a formal role.

By contrast, Prince William – 40 years old and a full-fledged working royal – is expected to be a prominent figure at the event. Charles, who took the throne on September 8, will be formally “anointed, blessed and consecrated” by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

The King has said he wanted to reflect the UK’s religious and ethnic diversity and these aspects will be included on the day.