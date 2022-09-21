Calls for guaranteed compensation from Australian airlines for delayed flights

Calls are mounting for airlines to guarantee compensation for travelers whose flights are canceled or delayed.

Australian airports have been in chaos for months with far more passengers than usual told their flights had been rescheduled or cancelled.

Staff shortages, the Covid pandemic, technical issues and the weather were all blamed for disruptions to many Australians’ travel plans.

Individual airlines decide what compensation will be given to those whose flights were interrupted and whether they are entitled to food and accommodation vouchers.

But consumer advocates argued Australia should adopt laws used in Europe and Britain that apply to all airlines.

Australian airports have recently descended into chaos, with many passengers told their flights have been rescheduled or canceled altogether (pictured is the crowd at Sydney Airport)

“The problem with the existing travel protections is that they don’t mandate things like telling people what they’re entitled to or when they’re entitled to a refund,” said Jodie Bird, a travel expert from Choice. ABC.

‘We’re really lagging behind countries like the UK, the EU, even New Zealand, or even in countries like Indonesia, where we’ve seen that there’s a level of compensation that we just don’t have in Australian consumer law.’

Qantas is giving food vouchers to passengers whose flights have been delayed by at least two hours.

Passengers waiting overnight will receive a $30 per person meal voucher and $200 overnight stay per room.

For those whose flights have been delayed more than 12 hours, they will receive a $50 meal voucher per person and $200 for accommodation per room.

These apply in situations where the airline is at fault.

Jetstar offers meal vouchers for flights delayed by at least three hours.

For overnight delays, passengers receive a meal voucher of $30 each and $150 for overnight stays per room.

A credit for a flight delayed by three hours or more, if also offered to those unable to travel.

Qantas and Jetstar both offer credits and refunds for various reasons, including for those whose flight was delayed and they could not be booked on another acceptable to them, or if the delay forced a passenger to cancel their journey.

Virgin Australia offers food vouchers to passengers whose flights are delayed by two hours or more.

For passengers who have to wait overnight for their rescheduled flights, they will be given up to $220 for each hotel room.

Meal vouchers of up to $50 per person are also offered.

Sir. Bird said Australians should follow the policies applied overseas.

The European Union scheme offers fixed compensation to passengers delayed by three hours.

Compensation of €250 ($AU373) is provided for flights up to 1,500 km, €400 ($AU596) for flights up to 3,500 km, and €600 ($AU895) for additional trips.

Travelers also get free food and drink in case of delays, accommodation and two phone calls or emails. Passengers are also entitled to a refund.

Sir. Bird also pointed out that refunds were returned within a week for overseas flights, but in Australia many passengers waited eight weeks to get theirs.

Qantas warned it would be ‘tested’ in the coming weeks as school holidays, long weekends and football finals fuel holiday bookings.

“Customers are encouraged to arrive at the airport at least 90 minutes before the scheduled departure time for domestic flights and three hours before for international flights,” the airline said.

The airline said its operational performance improved from pre-Covid levels after it was heavily criticized for poor service.

Flying on time improved from 52 percent in July to 71 percent in August, according to their airline data.

Cancellations reduced to two percent, down from 7.5 percent in June.

Mishandled suitcases were six per 1,000 passengers in total and five per 1,000 for domestic – which is at pre-Covid levels, the airline added.

The airline said it understood how frustrating flight delays and cancellations “which were unacceptable but temporarily high post-Covid” were for travelers and it had a number of options available to affected travelers.