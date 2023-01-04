Calls are out to find people entitled to fill different roles at the coronation of King Charles

<!–

At the coronation of King Charles III, who has the honor of finding a glove for his right hand?

And who has the hereditary right to provide a sword for the historic ceremony at Westminster Abbey?

These aren’t awkward pub quiz questions, but real-life protocol conundrums facing the organizers of the May 6 event that will be viewed by billions of people around the world.

Now a special unit – the Coronation Claims Office – has been set up to help decide who can fill which roles.

Pictured: William, Prince of Wales, and Camilla, Queen Consort, watch as King Charles III attends his proclamation as King at the Accession Council on September 10, 2022 in London

Pictured: The scene in Westminster Abbey during Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation on June 2, 1953

In the case of the glove, historical protocol dictates that the credit should be due to whoever owns the Manor of Worksop in Nottinghamshire.

Ahead of a deluge of offers to take part in the coronation from members of the aristocracy – and anyone who can point to a historical reason why they should be involved in Charles’s coronation – the Cabinet Office has assembled a team to assess possible claims. judge.

Oliver Dowden, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, said: ‘The coronation of His Majesty the King will be a momentous occasion in the history of our country. The new Coronation Claims Office will ensure that we fulfill the King’s wish that the ceremony be rooted in tradition and pomp, but also embrace the future.”

Pictured: King Charles III signs an oath to maintain the security of the Church in Scotland during his proclamation as King at the Accession Council on September 10, 2022 in London

The new office replaces the Court of Claims, an old court set up to hear petitions from those who believe they have the right to perform a specified service of worship for a new monarch on their coronation day.

It last sat during the final weeks of 1952, prior to Queen Elizabeth’s coronation in 1953.

On that occasion, the court heard claims from the Lord High Steward of Ireland who suggested he wear a white wand, several colleagues who offered to wear the ‘Great Gold Spurs’, and the Duke of Somerset who suggested he wear the Orb of Scepter would hold for the new queen.

Pictured: Queen Elizabeth II during her coronation in 1953

The new Coronation Claims Office will consider matters including whether or not the role or service was performed in 1953, what is the basis for performing it now and the claimant’s connection to those who previously performed the role or service.

Officials will consult ecclesiastical experts from Lambeth Palace and ceremonial experts from the Royal Household when considering claims, a spokeswoman said.

The first recorded use of the Court of Claims was in 1377, when John of Gaunt, the uncle of a ten-year-old Richard II, decided who would perform what duty during the young king’s coronation.

Pictured: The smiling Queen, holding the Orb, leaves Westminster Abbey in a state carriage on June 2, 1953

Individuals or organizations wishing to participate in the King’s coronation have been given four weeks to register with the Coronation Claims Office, the Daily Telegraph reports.

Most applicants are expected to be peers or dioceses of the Church of England.

Applicants must provide their name and contact details. They must also indicate which claim they wish to carry out.

The claim form for the coronation can be downloaded online and must be submitted in writing by post or email no later than February 3 at 5:30 pm.