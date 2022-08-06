Callan Mulvey who played Heartbreak High’s Drazic is now a Hollywood star

Netflix has announced that the reboot of the beloved Aussie series Heartbreak High will hit the streaming giant’s platform on September 14.

And with a new series on the way, many fans of the original show are wondering what happened to some of its most memorable stars.

Bogdan Drazic, played by actor Callan Mulvey, was arguably the biggest character to emerge from the show after it moved from Channel 10 to ABC in 1997.

Where is he now? Callan Mulvey has come a long way since playing Drazic at Heartbreak High (pictured in 1998)

While so many viewers will always remember Callan as the troubled villain he played on the 90s soap opera, the actor has achieved tremendous success in Hollywood.

Before that, he played another bad boy, Johnny Cooper, in Home and Away in 2007, then appeared in four seasons of Channel 10’s police drama Rush from 2008 to 2011.

Callan then packed up and moved to Hollywood, where he landed roles in films such as Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Avengers: Endgame.

The 47-year-old has built a successful career in Hollywood, appearing in multiple superhero films (pictured in 2016)

From there, he appeared in a string of superhero films, including 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier and 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

In 2019, he played double agent Jack Rollins in Avengers: Endgame.

In May of this year, Callan appeared on the set of Last King of the Cross, a TV miniseries based on the life of Sydney’s underworld king John Ibrahim.

Action hero: Callan then packed up and moved to Hollywood, where he landed roles in films such as Zero Dark Thirty and 300: Rise of an Empire (pictured)

In 2019, he played double agent Jack Rollins in Avengers: Endgame (pictured)

A flashy new trailer featuring a lineup of gay and non-binary characters gives fans a taste of the show’s 21st century makeover.

The show is Netflix’s first major locally produced drama series since the pandemic.

In May of this year, Callan was photographed on the set of Last King of the Cross, a TV miniseries based on the life of Sydney’s underworld king John Ibrahim. Pictured at left with Lincoln Younes

In the preview, you’ll see characters partying, dragging, and being chased by the police.

They will deal with sex, romance and violence as they mature.

The trailer ends with a character looking out into the school yard saying, “Honey, we’re home.”

Netflix announced that the Heartbreak High reboot would air on September 14 (the original cast is pictured in 1994)

Outside of his career, Callan has been happily married to musician Rachel Thomas since 2010.

The couple met in 2002 when Callan moved to Byron Bay to focus on his own burgeoning music career.

Rachel works as a music teacher and has a son, Charlie, from a previous relationship.