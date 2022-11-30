CALLAHAN: Matt Lauer moans Katie Couric ‘betrayed’ him! Does he REALLY think he’s the victim?

For all their knowledge, some of America’s best known – now disgraced – media moguls can’t read the room.

The last to fall in the mouth is Matt Lauer.

Presumably his feelings are hurt – and we should care?

You’d think the disgraced former NBC host, who has been accused of raping two female subordinates – among many other workplace sex crimes – would count himself lucky not to face criminal charges or lose his fortune in civil lawsuits.

No. Nothing but grievances from a grossly overpaid talking head (Lauer reportedly made $25 million annually), now out of hire and with loose ends in the Hamptons.

His final complaint: What Katie Couric, co-host of the former “Today” show, said about Lauer in her memoir was deep betrayal.

“He was really upset by Kate Couric’s book,” a Lauer source told People magazine. “She shared their private texts and half slammed it.”

Please. At least Couric took it easy with Lauer. Here’s a text she reprinted, sent after several sexual harassment claims went public: “I love you and care about you very much,” Couric told Lauer. ‘I’m here.’

This was a man who was known as a predator by almost every woman on “Today.” He had a hidden button under his desk that he used to remotely lock his office door from the inside. A female staffer was reportedly raped by Lauer in his office so violently that she lost consciousness. An ambulance was called to Rock 30.

Everyone knew.

And let’s not forget Brooke Nevils, whose rape claim against Lauer was reported in Ronan Farrow’s 2019 book “Catch and Kill.” While traveling to cover the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, Nevils claims that Lauer anally raped her in his hotel room.

“She remembered Lauer pushing her onto the bed, turning her over and asking if she liked anal sex,” Farrow wrote. “She who said she refused several times. . . when he ‘just did’. Lauer, she said, used no lube. The encounter was extremely painful.’

Nevils said she went back to her hotel room and vomited. She also said she bled profusely for days.

“It wasn’t consensual in the sense that I was too drunk to agree,” Nevils told Farrow. “It was non-consensual because I said several times that I didn’t want to have anal sex.”

Couric’s memoirs will be published in the fall of 2021. She’d certainly read and heard about Lauer’s vile, violent, and abusive behavior, but that didn’t stop her from trying to excuse him — and, by extension, herself, even if her own office was right next to his.

In her book, Couric explains what she was thinking when these accusations came out. “I knew Matt liked beautiful women,” she wrote in part. “He could charm the pants (as it were) of any celebrity.”

As I wrote at the time, it is shocking that Couric would choose such a vocabulary. But hey – water seeks its own level. No wonder she and Lauer were thick as thieves.

Couric, as she reveals in her memoir, is narrow-minded, mean-spirited and vindictive. She viewed other women as competitors and enjoyed publicly humiliating her colleague Ann Curry by making an obscene joke at Curry’s expense at a Friars Roast of Lauer in 2008.

She writes about seeing Curry’s shocked expression – and she’s writing this four years after #MeToo. Couric goes on to write about her good friend Matt picking up the thread, taking the stage and saying, “It’s nice to look over at you and see Ann Curry smiling – like she doesn’t know how big my dick is.”

Harmlessly nice? No. These were power plays designed to belittle and intimidate the victim. Lauer’s not-too-subtle subtext was here: I can say and do whatever I want to you in a room full of your colleagues and bosses, and everyone will just laugh along.

No surprise that Curry was later pushed off as Lauer’s cohost on “Today.”

But feel sorry for poor Matt, traumatized as he is by betrayal.

“His level of trust,” the Lauer source told People, “just dropped with a lot of people he considered friends and a lot of that was because of Katie’s book, and because talking to people from his past is painful.”

I bet it is.

Lauer belongs to a cohort of disgraced older men — Charlie Rose, Chris Cuomo, basement announcer Bill O’Reilly — who just can’t believe the rest of us can live without them on our screens, bringing the news, the authoritative voice are in the room.

To their disbelief, the world is still spinning on its axis. To their eternal chagrin, no one cares what they have to say anymore.

Which brings us to another sad elder statesman of the traditional media: Howard Stern, who once again inflamed Oprah Winfrey for not being ashamed of her wealth.

This is a man who makes more than $1 million per show, according to a reported five-year, $100 million per year deal with Sirius XM. He takes two-thirds of the year off, and when he’s working, he broadcasts three days a week from his basement in Hamptons, giving his fans a show so lazy and unfunny it offends his listeners, who $ have to pay 17.99 per month for the privilege.

Stern is worth a reported $650 million. Aside from his $25 million waterfront Hamptons estate, he owns a $21 million two-story penthouse apartment in Manhattan and a $65 million mansion in Palm Beach. He built his fortune by making fun of women, the disabled, the mentally handicapped and the poor – anyone remember ‘Homeless Howiewood Squares’? Or returning guests like ‘Gary the Retard’, ‘Eric the Midget’ or ‘Wendy the Retard’ – since renamed ‘Wendy the Slow Adult’ by a more ‘educated’ Howard?

But here’s Howard poking fun at Oprah Winfrey, a woman who came out of nowhere to become the American dream incarnate, a black female billionaire who has made it her mission to educate girls in South Africa on her own. takes: “Oprah is not at all ashamed of her wealth. ,” Stern said.

To which any reasonable person would ask: Well, Howard, are you ashamed of yours? Or, as Oprah certainly does, do you feel like you honestly and fairly earned it? What was the last charity you did? What does your philanthropy look like?

“It’s crazy if you follow her on Instagram,” he said, “you see her estates, her gardens, the people who serve her.”

So? How does Oprah differ from, say, Martha Stewart? Gwyneth Paltrow? Kim Kardashian? Could it be that they . . . black? Should Oprah be held to a different standard than other wealthy famous women who showcase their lavish lifestyles on social media?

Stern, by the way, mentioned this to his black female sidekick Robin Quivers, who begged to differ.

“Oprah is just showing you her life,” Quivers said. “She doesn’t show off.”

‘Well, you have to be a little self-aware’ -! “And know that there are those who are struggling, Robin,” Stern said. ‘I mean come on. You have to be a little aware of that.’

Yes: Howard Stern, your name is self-awareness.

He and Matt Lauer really should get together in the Hamptons sometime. Lauer could at least give Stern a primer on his impending fate: stewing in bitter irrelevance.