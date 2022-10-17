Call to protect Exmouth Gulf marine haven

Humpback dolphin jumping into the Gulf of Exmouth with Charles Knife Canyon in the background. Photo courtesy of Kate Spogis. Credit: CEBEL/UWA



Endangered coastal dolphins and other species must be protected from proposed industrial expansion in the Gulf of Exmouth – an unprotected habitat adjacent to the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Ningaloo Coast and Marine Park, experts at the Cetacean Ecology, Behavior and Evolution warn Lab (CEBEL) at Flinders University.

A new study published in Research in the wild shows that the coastal waters of the Gulf of Exmouth provide an important habitat for vulnerable Australian humpback dolphins, near-threatened Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphins, as well as humpback whales and dugongs.

Researchers examined more than 800 km of coastal waters between the boundary of the Ningaloo Marine Park, further south into the Gulf of Exmouth in Autumn-Winter 2021, observing a total of 93 bottlenose dolphins (Tursiops aduncus) and 15 Australian humpback (Sousa sahulensis) dolphin groups. . Both species were observed traveling, feeding, socializing and resting in the shallow coastal waters along the western shoreline of the Gulf of Exmouth.

“As expected, based on our previous studies, we found that dolphins that use the adjacent waters of the Northwestern Cape, Ningaloo, also use water in the Gulf of Exmouth,” said CEBEL study lead Flinders University Associate Professor Guido J Parra.

“This demonstrates the interconnectedness and importance of the link between the Ningaloo Marine Park and the Gulf of Exmouth for these animals.”

Co-author and CEBEL researcher Dr. Kate Sprogis says the new research adds to the mounting evidence that the Gulf of Exmouth is “a diverse and rich environment that supports populations of dolphins and a variety of other endangered, vulnerable or endangered marine megafauna, including several species of whales, dugongs and turtles.”

The CEBEL research team plans to conduct further boat-based studies in the region to assess possible effects of increasing human activity in Gulf waters.

“Further baseline data on the distribution, group size and behavior of these coastal dolphin populations will help guide future conservation and management decisions,” said Dr. sprogis.

“Detailed research is needed to address the demographic parameters, habitats and habitat use of these populations, to provide timely input to government agencies in coastal planning.”

The WA government has indicated it will create a marine park in the eastern part of the Gulf of Exmouth and a coastal reserve in the Qualing Pool area, south of Exmouth Marina.

The latest article – “Coastal Dolphins and Marine MegaFauna in Exmouth Gulf, Western Australia: Informing Conservation Management Actions in an area under increasing human pressure” – was published in Research in the wild.

