Call The Midwife ‘suffers real-life health scare as baby falls seriously ill on set’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

BBC drama Call The Midwife suffered a real health scare when a baby reportedly fell seriously ill on set.

According to The sunpanicked onlookers quickly called 999 and three ambulances arrived on set to help.

The baby was said to have been rushed to hospital with an insider saying: “It was very disturbing. The child was very ill.’

Shock: BBC drama Call The Midwife suffered a real health scare when a baby reportedly fell seriously ill on set

A resident who lived near Longcross Film Studios in Surrey said: ‘I saw three ambulances whizzing past. I was shocked. It looked like something you’d see on a TV show, but it was clearly a real-life incident that was taken incredibly seriously.

“We’ve never seen anything like this happen in this part of the world. Everyone was talking about it.’

A source told the publication that the baby has since been discharged and is now recovering at home.

MailOnline has contacted the BBC for comment.

Emergency: According to The Sun, panicked spectators quickly called 999 and three ambulances came to the set to help

Reports: The baby was said to have been taken straight to the hospital with an insider saying: ‘It was very disturbing. The child was very ill

Viewers of Call The Midwife were in tears in February as the season drew to a close with a series of emotional events.

The season finale, which took place right after last week’s shocking train derailment, left fans “awe” and reminded of their “humble humility” with its storyline.

The episode, in which the lives of Sister Julienne and Dr. Turner were at stake, also saw 16-year-old Carole Reece give birth prematurely, with her daughter’s fate unknown.

‘My tears were for them all tonight’: Call The Midwife fans were left in ‘awe’ after the most recent season finale focused on stillborn babies (Ellie-May Sheridan as Carole Reece)

It turned out that Sister Julienne and Dr. Turner, played by Jenny Agutter, 69, and Stephen McGann, 59, escaped the wreckage with their lives, but the episode was not without a fatality.

The train driver Lionel Corbett (Marc Elliott) and Dorothy Carnie (Stephanie Jacob) who had served tea did not survive the crash.

In another heartbreaking event, back at Nonnatus House, viewers discover that teenage mother Carole (Ellie-May Sheridan) has tragically lost her baby.

Heartbreaking: Actor Stephen McGann, who played Dr. Patrick Turner also shared his own personal experiences that paralleled the emotional storyline

Last year, it was confirmed that the drama has been renewed for seasons 12 and 13, which will air in 2023 and 2024.

Creator Heidi Thomas said: “It’s an incredible privilege to be able to look back on a decade of Call The Midwife, and yet know that our journey is far from over.

‘We are excited to continue for a few more years! Like Nonnatus House itself, we have a proud past, but an even more exciting future – full of old favourites, fresh faces, higher hemlines, new ideas.

“The stories we tell are like babies – they never stop coming, we love them all, and we promise to do our best for everyone.”