Call the Midwife star reflects on being jailed for a bank robbery aged 19 after ‘leaving school unable to read, write and with no prospects’

Call the Midwife star Cliff Parisi has opened up about his time in prison.

The actor, beloved by fans of the hit show for his role as Fred Buckle, was jailed at the age of 19 for bank robbery.

In a new interview, the 64-year-old artist reflected on the period of his life marked by his time behind bars.

talking to Saga MagazineCliff revealed he grew up in a “quite tough” area and couldn’t read or write after leaving school.

When asked what his biggest regret in life was, the actor revealed: “Trying my luck as a trash bank robber and ending up in prison at 19.

‘The place where I grew up was pretty tough. I left school at 14 without knowing how to read or write and if you didn’t have prospects, as I didn’t, you could easily get into trouble. And I did it.’

Call the Midwife star Cliff Parisi opened up about his time in prison in a new interview with Saga magazine, reflecting on his imprisonment at the age of 19 for a bank robbery.

The actor is loved by fans of the hit show for his role as Fred Buckle (pictured in Call the Midwife) but revealed his life got off to a rocky start.

Cliff continued: ‘When the robbery went wrong, I escaped from the bank on a bus. I got away with it for a year.

“They finally arrested one of the other guys and the next thing I knew the police were knocking on the front door.”

He added: “I was about to go on stage for a big production of South Pacific but I was taken to Brixton Prison.

“I got bail and was able to do the show before I was sentenced.”

During his 18-month sentence, Cliff admitted that he used that time to try to improve his reading skills in prison.

After his release, he also changed his last name from Manley to Parisi to start over.

Cliff previously shed light on the criminal incident before entering the I’m A Celebrity jungle in 2019.

He told the Sunday Mirror: ‘This has hung over me like a black cloud. It was a big mistake I made and I deeply regret it.

Cliff has now found success as an actor and rose to fame in the 2000s playing Minty Peterson in EastEnders.

‘I feel relieved that it has now come to light and I hope that people find it in their hearts to forgive me.

“No one is more sorry than me. I also hope it inspires young people in prison to not lose hope.

“It is possible to get your life back on track.”

A source who knew Cliff during his prison days also told the publication that he wouldn’t have considered acting if it weren’t for the prison program, in which he performed with youth from the community.

Cliff had a difficult childhood after being placed in care when his family was kicked out of their home in London’s East End, when his landlady created a plan to “buy off” Cliff and his sister, who was one at the time.

When his mother Irene and father George refused, the family ended up sleeping in Victoria Park in Hackney.

Social services intervened and placed Cliff and his sister in care, but they were eventually returned to their parents.

But since then, Cliff has launched a successful acting career and, in addition to his stint in the jungle, which made him the third star to be eliminated, he has played handyman Fred Buckle in Call The Midwife since 2012.

He is also married to BBC production assistant Tara Wyer, and together they have a son. Cliff also has three adult children from previous relationships.