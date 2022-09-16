Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 coming in November

Image: Activision Blizzard

At an event today, Activision showcased what it called “the future of” Duty.” That included another look at the coming Modern Warfare IIbut just as important were the first real details about the brand new one war zone experience and its mobile counterpart.

dubbed War Zone 2.0The new version of the Battle Royale will launch on console and PC on November 16 and has been described as “a completely revamped experience and the most ambitious release in Duty History.” The map is set in a fictional desert region called Al Mazrah and will include new features such as the appearance of multiple circles, forcing players in different directions, as well as AI enemies and a sort of sandbox mode. war zone is built on the same engine as Modern Warfare II.

As for the mobile iteration of war zone, it launches in 2023, and Activision says the 120-player battle royale is “built for mobile devices” and will feature “mobile-specific events, playlists, and content.” That said, there will be a connection between the two versions of war zone, as “players can share many social features and cross-progress, making a shared battle pass and more for a connected” Duty experience.”

This new Duty era will start with Modern Warfare II on October 28. The game was officially unveiled in June and today Activision shared a little more about the multiplayer. Perhaps most notable is a brand new 3v3 mode called “raids,” which the developer says will “focus on team communication and coordination like never before.” The game will also feature a third-person mode, which will shift the perspective for interested people. Players who have pre-ordered will soon be able to try it out for themselves: an open beta for Modern Warfare II begins September 16 on PlayStation and September 22 on Xbox and PC.

All these releases come at a strange time for the Duty franchise, following the under-performing release of Forefronta very public feud between Microsoft and Sony, and Activision Blizzard’s ongoing cultural and legal problems.