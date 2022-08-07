Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II beta is coming in September

The beta for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is expected next month, with PlayStation players getting access first, followed by those on Xbox and PC. Infinite Department shared the news on the CDL Champs (Call of Duty League Championship) tournament. As with the previous betas, the dates are separated by the console and whether you pre-ordered the game or not.

The first Early Access beta starts September 16-17 for PlayStation 4 and 5 players who have pre-ordered the game. This will be followed by the open beta for all PlayStation players, which starts on September 18 and ends on September 20.

The crossplay beta for players who pre-ordered the game on PlayStation, Xbox and PC will run from September 22-23, while the open crossplay beta for all platforms will begin on September 24 and end on September 26. Each session begins at 1:00 PM ET.

At CDL Champs, Infinity Ward also teased a new multiplayer map, Grand Prix, which you have to battle it out on a race track. This map will be available to play during the beta.

If you haven’t pre-ordered the game yet, Infinity Ward says you’ll have the chance to receive a beta code that gives you early access. While it already gave some away during the tournament today, there will likely be more chances to get your hands on some from streamers and YouTubers leading up to the beta’s start date.

We caught our first glimpse of Modern Warfare II in June, but Infinity Ward will reveal a lot more about the upcoming game on its Call of Duty: Next event (including a full multiplayer reveal), which will take place on September 15. Modern Warfare II launches on October 28 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (via Battle.net and Steam).