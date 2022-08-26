Call for probe into online sales of Deliveroo uniforms over fears they are used as a cover for crime

This is when a suspected drug dealer disguised as a Deliveroo driver crashes his moped in an affluent part of London, and the police give chase on foot before he is arrested.

Video footage from Thursday afternoon shows two police cars trying to corner the man in Chelsea before the suspect gets off his bike and sprints down the street.

The man, dressed in the bright turquoise uniform, can be seen across the road, followed by two police officers on foot and another officer on a moped.

He was later arrested on suspicion of driving violations and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs outside the Ivy Asia on King’s Road, surrounded by police cars. He remains in custody.

It comes amid calls for an urgent investigation into online sales of delivery uniforms over fears they are being used as a cover for crime.

MailOnline found multiple examples of the large thermal bags for sale on popular marketplaces like eBay.

Some sellers also offer a full driver kit, including t-shirts, jackets, and even branded bike helmets.

On Sunday, a thief, also dressed in Deliveroo gear, smashed a £3 million Bugatti Chiron with a hammer in an attempt to steal a Kuwaiti playboy’s Rolex.

The Metropolitan Police said yesterday’s arrest is not linked to Sunday’s incidents, but investigations are ongoing to determine the exact circumstances.

Susan Hall AM, chair of the Police and Crime Commission for the Greater London Authority, told MailOnline she was concerned that the sale of the equipment was fueling a market for robbers.

“It is deeply concerning how easy it has become for criminals to evade detection using equipment purchased online, most recently by impersonating delivery people,” she said.

“Online marketplaces and companies like Deliveroo urgently need to investigate and eradicate this practice.”

A Deliveroo spokesperson said: ‘Delivero drivers are self-employed and those who work with us should have the right to work in the UK and should not have unspent criminal convictions.

“Riders will have completed these checks before the Deliveroo kit is available to them and we are currently rolling out new identity verification technology to further strengthen our system of ID checks on the platform.”

A witness to Thursday’s incident, who runs the Instagram account Watch Crime London, told MailOnline: “A man dressed as a Deliveroo driver on a moped in Chelsea smashed into car windows and tried to steal watches on Margaretta Terrace.

“The police arrived immediately and he crashed his moped into a police car and Porsche, fell off and ran onto Oakley Street.

‘[He] was caught outside the Ivy on the King’s Road. Police said they now have incidents like this ten times a day and have police on the scene 24/7.”

Over the weekend, Abdullah F. Al Basman, known for posting photos of his sports cars and bling bling, was targeted while driving in central London while wearing a platinum Rolex Daytona watch worth £110,000.

Video shows a rider in a Deliveroo uniform stopping in traffic and smashing the window of the Bugatti Chiron with a hammer on Park Lane near Hyde Park Corner, Mayfair.

They then appear to hit the car several times before the hypercar drives away quickly and the thief doesn’t make off with valuables.

Another rider – also in a Deliveroo outfit – rides next to the thief as they flee the scene.

Met Police believe this incident may be linked to the assault of another man in his forties whose watch was stolen on the same day in Mayfair.

After the attempted theft, Mr Al Basman is seen being helped out of his wrecked sports car.

The Kuwaiti playboy, who was staying at the Berkeley Hotel, is believed to have been targeted after he posted photos of his supercars and expensive watches on social media.

While Scotland Yard said the incidents in Chelsea on Thursday and in Mayfair last Sunday were not treated as coherent, police chiefs admitted there had been an increase in examples of street robberies.

Detective Chief Superintendent Owain Richards, who is responsible for policing for Westminster, Hammersmith and Fulham and Kensington and Chelsea, said: “In Central West BCU we have seen an increase in these types of robberies in recent weeks as criminals take advantage of the longer days and the busier streets. We know that similar increases have occurred in other parts of the city.

“We want people who live in London and visit London to be able to enjoy our city safely – no one should have to spend their day for fear of thieves.

“We know the impact these crimes have on every victim and that’s why we have additional officers in places where these crimes are most common. This also applies to those of specialized units, such as our Op Venice teams.

‘We also remind people to remain aware of their surroundings and where possible to keep valuables out of sight.’

In 2019, a stun gun robber who disguised himself as a Deliveroo driver to carry out two robberies was sentenced to five years in prison.

Michael Ahmed, 25, had hoped police would ignore him as he roared in a Deliveroo jacket with a matching delivery bag.

Ahmed, 25, had hoped police would ignore him as he roared away on a moped, left, wearing a Deliveroo jacket with a matching delivery bag, pictured right

Southwark Crown Court heard how he robbed a 17-year-old in Westminster who was parking his car in the early hours of November 30, 2018.

Ahmed threatened the boy with the anesthetic device and demanded his watch. The victim ran away as Ahmed searched his car and took the keys.

Shortly afterwards, Ahmed stopped in front of the Carlton Tower on Cadogan Place in Kensington and Chelsea and approached a 25-year-old man who was also parking his car.

Ahmed ordered the driver to hand over his valuables and used the tranquilizer rifle on his right hand, but the victim managed to disarm Ahmed, who ran back to his moped and drove off.

Police scientists took DNA from the device and linked it to Ahmed, and when officers raided his home in Wandsworth, they found the jacket and delivery bag.

The moped was found across the street, hidden under a blanket, and Ahmed was arrested while hiding in an attic.

He confessed to theft, attempted theft and possession of a firearm (namely an anesthetic).

A Met Police spokesman said of yesterday’s incident: ‘At approximately 4:25pm on Thursday, August 25, officers from Operation Venice, who were on patrol in Kensington & Chelsea, attempted to stop a moped rider.

The rider did not stop for the police and a chase was allowed. The rider was apprehended close to Kings Road and subsequently arrested on suspicion of driving violations and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

“He was taken to a police station where he is being held. The investigations continue.’

When asked for a comment on Thursday’s incident, a Deliveroo spokesperson told MailOnline: ‘We will assist the police investigation in any way we can.’

eBay has been approached for comment on the availability of branded items online.