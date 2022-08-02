California’s McKinney Fire: Two More Die, Bringing Total to Four
Two more people have died in a rapidly progressing wildfire that has shredded more than 56,000 acres of dry wood, grass and shrubbery in Northern California since Friday, bringing the total death toll in the blaze to four.
The fire, dubbed the McKinney fire, started in Klamath National Forest in Siskiyou County, California, about 14 miles south of the Oregon state line, authorities said, and has since grown into the state’s largest wildfire this year.
It exploded in size over the weekend, prompting evacuation orders for thousands of people in nearby rural communities and prompting California Governor Gavin Newsom to explain a state of emergency for Siskiyou County.
On Tuesday, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said two people were found dead in separate homes in the Klamath River area along State Route 96. The grim discoveries follow the deaths of two others, found sunday in a vehicle in a driveway, west of the Klamath River.
Lower temperatures and an increase in humidity, including some rain on Monday, allowed firefighters to build containment lines using hand plows and bulldozers, authorities said. However, the combination of moisture, thunderstorms and the resulting high wind speeds created “an unstable atmosphere that can make firefighting conditions much more dangerous”. they said in a report on the progress of the fire on Tuesday.
Conditions began to change Tuesday afternoon, revealing a clear sky over the fire and issuing a red flag warning, Mike Lindbery, a spokesman for the United States Forest Service, said on the phone.
“We’ve had a few days to get in there and do a pretty good job, but we’re keeping an eye on today’s conditions because they can force us off the hill.”
Mr Lindbery said the region where the fire raged was not only “highly flammable” but also extremely difficult to access. “It can be very difficult to get out of those areas; getting firefighters into that area can be very difficult,” he said.
Brian Nieuwenhuis, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Medford, Oregon, said there was also a risk that too much rain could spill debris or mudslides, which could pose a danger to firefighters.
While the conditions had somewhat resolved, he added, “fire activity should continue throughout the week.”
The fire, which remained zero percent under control Tuesday, is one of 60 major wildfires and fire complexes that have burned more than 1.6 million acres in the United States so far this year, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. In Siskiyou County, the China 2 and Alex fires, which along with the surrounding lightning fires are known as the Yeti complex, have burned more than 2,400 acres, authorities said.
The McKinney fire comes at a precarious time for the state, which, along with the Pacific Northwest, experienced abnormally high temperatures last week as a heat wave blanketed the region.
Days of scorching temperatures and drought have contributed to the intensity of fires by making vegetation drier and more likely to ignite. Analyzes have shown that human-induced climate change has increased the likelihood of such extreme heat waves.
Siskiyou County is in extreme drought, according to the US drought monitor. Drought stress can kill trees, said meteorologist Mr. Nieuwenhuis.
“You kill a tree,” he added, “and it just turns into a big chunk of firewood.”