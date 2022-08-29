California’s ban on sale of new gas cars means residents will spend some $20,000 MORE on new EVs

California’s air regulators will vote Thursday on a policy that would ban the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035. vehicle – an amount that could be out of reach for more than half of the state’s residents who are in the middle to low income brackets.

The average price for a new electric vehicle in the US recently soared to $66,000, up more than 13 percent year over year, compared to $43,338 for one that runs on petroleum.

According to Kelley Blue Book, the cost of EVs is “well above the industry average and more in line with luxury prices versus mainstream prices.”

In addition to costs, the state still lacks charging stations — it has 73,000 and will need 1.2 million by 2030, according to a report from the California Energy Commission (CEC).

Governor Gavin Newsom first announced plans for a 2020 ban as a means of reducing the amount of smog-caused pollution in the air, which will improve the state’s air quality, which is the worst in the US.

Gas and diesel-powered vehicles account for nearly 36 percent of California’s greenhouse gases, making it the second largest emitter in the US after Texas.

And more people have been tempted to trade their gas guzzler for one that matches the rising gas prices in California and in the US.

A survey in late July found that nearly half of The Golden State residents are “seriously considering” buying an electric car at the next opportunity, while six percent say they already own one.

However, more than 17 million vehicles registered in the state are post-2010, 3.2 million are hybrid and at least 700,000 are all-electric.

Los Angeles has the most electric cars than any other area in California – more than 10,000 – and Orange County, as well as the Bay Area, SCHEDULE reports.

And these areas have average incomes of about $300,000, allowing them to pay more than tens of thousands of dollars more for new all-electric cars.

Speaking to FOX News in 2020, Catherine Reheis-Boyd, president of the Western States Petroleum Association, explained that banning all new sales by 2035 is a “short time frame.”

“How do we make it affordable for the underserved communities, for everyone in California who is struggling, and at a pace and pace that makes sense,” she said at the time. interview.

“If you refuse to talk about the true cost of current electric cars or acknowledge that they are out of reach for most middle-income Californians, you miss the reality that most Californians face on a daily basis.”

It’s not just those involved in the petroleum industry who are tired of the move, as residents aren’t sold on the idea of ​​going all-electric.

Jennifer Oliver O’Connell, who lives in central Orange County, shared: The Orange County Registry“I don’t want an electric car, especially in a state where the electricity grid is terrible and utility prices are ridiculous.

Plus, when I’m traveling through the (continental) 48 United States, I can get gas everywhere. Charging stations? Not so much.’

And charging stations will be another hurdle California faces.

The state has more stations than any other in the US, but the rest of the country is way behind.

According to the American Petroleum Institutee (API), there are more than 145,000 gas stations in the US, but there are only about 20,000 fast EV charging stations that are usually hundreds of miles apart – most electric vehicles go about 250 miles per charge.

In addition to the 1.2 million chargers for passenger cars, the CEC expects 157,000 chargers to be needed by 2030 to support 180,000 medium and heavy electric trucks and buses.

More than 73,000 public and shared chargers have been installed so far, with another 123,000 planned by 2025.

These numbers fall short of the state’s goal of 250,000 chargers at 54,000 installations.

Assembly Member Phil Ting (D-San Francisco), chairman of the Assembly Budget Committee and author of AB 2127, said in a statement: “For the evolution to zero-emission vehicles to be successful, California must have a robust charging infrastructure.

“The evaluation shows that we now need to scale up our installation efforts and build out our charging network to make the adoption of electric vehicles as seamless as possible. With our mission, I am committed to keep our state on the path to a greener future.’