Californians urged to not charge their electric cars just weeks after ban on gas cars

Californians are advised not to charge their electric cars for certain hours if a 90-degree heat wave rolls in.

The move comes just weeks after the California Air Resources Board voted to ban gas-powered vehicles by 2035.

The California Independent System Operator (ISO) has called on state residents to “reduce” energy use between 4 and 9 p.m. “when the system is most stressed as electricity demand remains high.”

From Wednesday through Tuesday, residents will be asked not to charge their electric vehicles between those hours, set their thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, avoid using large appliances and turn off unnecessary lights.

‘Reducing electricity consumption during that time will decrease’ [the] load on the system and avoid more drastic measures, including intermittent power outages,’ the bulletin said.

California is officially the first in the world to enforce a ban on the sale of new gasoline cars by 2035, following a public hearing Thursday that ended with the California Air Resources Board’s vote to approve the policy.

Automakers are now required to reduce the number of gas guzzlers they sell to meet the plan’s first quota, which states that 35 percent of new cars, SUVs and small pickup trucks sold in California by 2026 will be zero-emission vehicles.

The quota will increase every two years, by 51 percent in 2028, 68 percent in 2030 and then 100 percent of all new vehicles sold must run on batteries five years later – 20 percent of vehicles sold can be hybrid plug-ins.

The new policy may be a step in the right direction in the fight against emissions, but officials face several obstacles to ensure that each of the targets is met.

One of those hurdles is installing enough charging stations in the state.

Although California has most of the country, it will need 2.1 million by 2030 to meet demand for the new massive fleet of electric vehicles.

More than 73,000 public and shared chargers have been installed so far, with another 123,000 planned by 2025.

These numbers fall short of the state’s goal of 250,000 chargers at 54,000 installations.

California is expected to see the mid to high 90s all weekend and the West can expect an intense and long heat wave too

John Bozzella, president and CEO of the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, said the mandate would be “extremely challenging” for automakers to meet.

“Whether these requirements are realistic or achievable is directly related to external factors such as inflation, charging and fuel infrastructure, supply chains, labor, critical availability and pricing of minerals and the ongoing shortage of semiconductors,” Bozzella said in a statement.

‘These are complex, intertwined and global issues.’

In addition, officials have not disclosed how they plan to improve the power grid to withstand the onslaught of more electric vehicles, nor how it will deal with an overwhelmed power grid during heat waves in the future.

The CA ISO told DailyMail.com that the main hit on the grid in the summer is air conditioners, but said it was too early to know the latest effects more electric vehicles will have on the grid if the driver switches.

“It is too early to say what the impact of the ban will be in 2035, but for now we are asking electric vehicle owners to avoid charging between 4pm and 9pm if possible on Flex Alert days,” CA told ISO Public Information Officer Anna Gonzalez. DailyMail.com on Wednesdays.

“Instead, consumers can charge EVs earlier in the day, when the solar energy supply is abundant and electricity prices are likely to be lower.”

Gonzalez also told DailyMail.com that the nonprofit will continue to work with “government agencies and our stakeholders” as the state “transitions to cleaner energy sources.”

DailyMail.com has also reached out to the California Air Resources Board for comment.

Governor Gavin Newson called the move to an eventual all-electric car state “groundbreaking” and that the state is investing $10 billion to move to a greener state.

He also said the transition would “make it easier and cheaper for all Californians to buy electric cars.”

The governor’s comments came after a report said Californians could spend about $20,000 more to buy a new electric vehicle — an amount that could be out of reach for more than half of the state’s residents who live there. are in the middle to low income groups.

A worker wipes off a sweat as temperatures reach dangerous heights in California

The average price for a new electric vehicle in the US recently soared to $66,000, up more than 13 percent year over year, compared to $43,338 for one that runs on petroleum.

According to Kelley Blue Book, the cost of electric cars is “well above the industry average and more in line with luxury prices versus mainstream prices.”

As the Labor Day weekend approaches, California and the rest of the West are expected to experience a high-temperature heat wave.

Forecasters are warning people that the heat wave will be intense and long with above-normal temperatures, usually in June and July than early September.

Most of the West has avoided intense heatwaves in the summer due to the North American monsoon that kept temperatures lower than normal, but heat advisors and excessive heat watches are being implemented this weekend.

California is expected to see the mid to high 90s this weekend through Tuesday.