Californians transplants in Texas driving In N’ Out burger’s visits up 24% over last three years 

When Californians move to Texas, it’s not the fried steak or barbecue briquette they crave.

As more Golden State warriors head east, fleeing the high prices and crime of the state’s urban centers for the wide open spaces and sprawling suburbs of the Lone Star State, they retain their taste for In-N- Out, according to a new statistical report from Placer.ai.

And the trend is driving the fast-food chain’s sales through the red roof.

Despite California Governor Gavin Newsom’s campaign to stem the flow of population to Governor Greg Abbott, more than 1 in 10 new Texans come from Los Angeles, San Francisco or any number of other places in California.

In-N-Out’s Double Double, seen here, offers two beef patties, two slices of cheese on a bun

More Californians and large corporations are fleeing the state to Texas in search of lower rent and taxes

So it may not be a coincidence that trips to Texas In-N-Out stores rose a whopping 35.3 percent between 2019 and 2022. McDonald’s, Burger King and other fast food chains saw only a 1.1 percent increase in the state during the same period.

The analysis company’s study found 1.6 percent of new settlers in the Dallas-Ft. Worth area came from Los Angeles County.

So the bottom line is that the hamburger chains in Dallas saw a 24.4 percent increase in visits over the past three years, while other fast food restaurants saw only a 0.9 percent increase, according to the Placer.ai report.

It would make sense that In-N-Out traffic is highest in DFW, there are 23 of the burger palaces there, according to the fast food company.

In-N-Out, which first opened in Texas in 2011, but has since spread to Houston, San Antonio, and even Waco.

Billboards have surfaced in major California cities warning residents not to “move to Texas” following the shooting at a school in Uvalde. The creepy billboard features famous Texas slogans and a suspicious man in a hoodie and sunglasses

A San Francisco billboard was seen on the corner of Folsom and 7th Street, leased to FoxPoint Media advertisers

The fast food restaurant’s cult-like following is hard to fathom. It has been featured in movies like “The Big Lebowski” and “Swingers” and on the TV shows “Arrested Development” and “The Simpsons.”

Californians salivate over the basic menu, which includes burgers, fries, soda, and milkshakes. No McSalads Shakers here. The belly-busting Double-Double has two beef patties and two slices of cheese.

So many Californians love In-N-Out, it just doesn’t seem to be enough to keep them in the state.

About 280,000 more people left California for other states than moved here in 2021, continuing a decades-long trend.

Big Step South: Businesses Leaving Democratic States to Set Up Their Headquarters in Texas Tesla since 2021

Hewlett Packard since 2022

Oracle since 2020

8VC since 2021

Caterpillar since 2022

Joe Rogan’s company since 2020

Aeromax Industries since 2019

Astura Medical since 2019

Charles Schwab since 2020

Green Dot since 2021

Incora since 2021

Maddox Defense since 2020

Pabst Brewing Co since 2020

More than 300,000 residents fled the state of Eureka for Texas from 2010 to 2019.

According to data from the US Census Bureau, about 50,000 Californians moved to Texas each year between 2018 and 2019. Meanwhile, the number of people who moved from Texas to California in those two years was about 35,000 per year.

With an estimated population of 39,185,605 at the end of the year, California is still the most populous state in the US, ranking it second only to Texas with a population of 29.5 million.

But after years of strong growth brought California tantalizingly close to 40 million milestones, the state’s population is now roughly back to 2016 levels, after declining by 117,552 people this year.

More companies have jumped on the bandwagon to move to Texas as well, as the state has low corporate taxes of around 20 percent — one of the lowest in the country.

Texas is located in the center of the country, making it an attractive central hub for travel and communication. Corporate rent is also low compared to major US cities, including Los Angeles and San Francisco.

About 250 companies have moved to the Lone Star state since Governor Abbott took office, including Tesla’s manufacturing company Oracle and Joe Rogan.

Last week mysterious billboards surfaced in San Francisco and Los Angeles begging California residents to stay away from the Lone Star State.

The Texas miracle died in Uvalde. Don’t move to Texas,” the sign read.

As the number of Californians fleeing the state rises amid higher living costs, Newsom has stepped up the 2024 campaign by criticizing the Republican states of Texas and Florida and their abortion and gun laws.

California Governor Gavin Newsom (left) has chased his Texas counterpart, Greg Abbott, with full-page newspaper ads about abortion and gun violence

Newsom’s ads are expected to appear in the Austin American-Statesman, Houston Chronicle and El Paso Times

Newsom targeted Abbott in July by placing ads in major Texas newspapers that gun violence is responsible for killing children in California.

“If Texas can ban abortion and endanger lives, California can ban deadly weapons of war and save lives. If Governor Abbott really wants to protect the right to life, we urge him to follow California’s lead,” the ad reads.

The Democratic governor’s ad came after another in Florida, begging people to move to the Golden State.

“I urge anyone living in Florida to join the fight — or join us in California, where we still believe in freedom,” the ad read.