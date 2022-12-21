Californians in poverty fell by 1.6 million in pandemic era’s first 2 years

“Survey Says” looks at various rankings and scorecards that assess geographic locations, noting that these numbers are best viewed as a mix of artful interpretation and data.

fuss: The number of impoverished Californians has fallen by 1.6 million in the first two years of the coronavirus.

Source: My reliable spreadsheet rated the Supplemental Poverty Report from the Census Bureau for the three years ending in 2021 versus pre-coronavirus 2017-2019 for the 50 states and the District of Columbia. The report provides a comprehensive count of Americans living in major financial stress, based on incomes, government assistance programs and household expenses, including local cost-of-living disparities.

Topline

Since it is festive season, we highlight the good economic news: there was much less poverty in 2020 and 2021.

The improvement was certainly not just in California. In the rest of the country, the number of people living in poverty fell by 7.6 million. The No. 2 dip was found in Texas with 868,000, followed by Florida with 702,000, Illinois with 456,000 and New York with 424,000.

Yes, tons of pandemic-related federal and state aid for all Americans — much of it aimed at lower-income households — was crucial.

Details

The big declines came in major states with major poverty challenges. So we will also lower our hats to where poverty fell the fastest.

California’s 23% percentage decline ranked only 32nd among states. The best was Maine, down 43%, then Oregon, down 36%, New Jersey and South Dakota, down 33%, and New Hampshire, down 32%.

Falling poverty was not just a pandemic. Improvements were also found in 2019, comparing that year’s data to 2009 – in the midst of the Great Recession and the first year for this new poverty count.

California poverty has dropped by 1 million in this decade. Michigan was down 431,000, Ohio was down 324,000, Illinois was down 313,000 and Arizona was down 221,000.

California’s 15% drop in poverty between 2009 and 2019 ranked only 22nd. The largest decline was found in Rhode Island at 68%, then Michigan at 45%, Montana at 44%, Kansas at 40%, and Minnesota at 38%.

Caveat

Platitudes and percentage gains only go so far. Poverty is still a big problem, especially in California.

The state, even after notable improvements, ranked #1 in 2019-2021 with 5.2 million people living in major financial stress. Next was Texas with 3 million, Florida with 2.6 million, New York with 2.4 million and Georgia with 1.1 million. All told, an average of 31.4 million Americans lived in poverty in 2021-2019.

That translates to 13.2% of Californians in poverty, the nation’s No. 2 percentage behind just 14.6% in DC. Next was New York at 12.1%, then Florida and Mississippi at 11.9%. The national rate for 2019-21 was 9.6%.

It boils down

Like holiday gift giving and other seasonal indulgences, the bills are ultimately paid for the country’s short-term poverty reduction efforts.

Most of the pandemic-era stimulus efforts ended in 2021. But a strong job market offers plenty of job opportunities with rising salaries, especially in sectors that typically pay poorly.

And a painful side effect of a largely strong economy in 2022 – 40 years of high inflation – is a hard blow to many lower-income households.

So poverty is likely to have increased in 2022. And there is plenty of time to discuss – another day – what long-term solutions might look like.

In the holiday spirit, let’s just rejoice at the brightened financial fortunes of some of the less fortunate in recent years.

Jonathan Lansner is the business columnist for the Southern California News Group. He can be reached at jlansner@scng.com