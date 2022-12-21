Californians in poverty fell by 1.6 million in pandemic era’s first 2 years

“Survey Says” looks at various rankings and scorecards that assess geographic locations, noting that these numbers are best viewed as a mix of artful interpretation and data.

fuss: The number of impoverished Californians has fallen by 1.6 million in the first two years of the coronavirus.

Source: My reliable spreadsheet rated the Supplemental Poverty Report from the Census Bureau for the three years ending in 2021 versus pre-coronavirus 2017-2019 for the 50 states and the District of Columbia. The report provides a comprehensive count of Americans living in major financial stress, based on incomes, government assistance programs and household expenses, including local cost-of-living disparities.

Topline

Since it is festive season, we highlight the good economic news: there was much less poverty in 2020 and 2021.

The improvement was certainly not just in California. In the rest of the country, the number of people living in poverty fell by 7.6 million. The No. 2 dip was found in Texas with 868,000, followed by Florida with 702,000, Illinois with 456,000 and New York with 424,000.

Yes, tons of pandemic-related federal and state aid for all Americans — much of it aimed at lower-income households — was crucial.

Details

The big declines came in major states with major poverty challenges. So we will also lower our hats to where poverty fell the fastest.

California’s 23% percentage decline ranked only 32nd among states. The best was Maine, down 43%, then Oregon, down 36%, New Jersey and South Dakota, down 33%, and New Hampshire, down 32%.

