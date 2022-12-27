California woman and two dogs die in Christmas fire caused by artificial tree; five others escaped

A 22-year-old California woman died in a raging fire at her home caused by an artificial Christmas tree, after it saved five other family members who were sleeping in the home without working smoke detectors.

Destiny Abdrazack, 22, was at her fiancé’s parents’ home in North Highlands, Sacramento, when the tree shorted out around 2 a.m. Christmas morning.

Abdrazack alerted the other five people sleeping in the house – her fiancé, her future in-laws Ernest Isom and his wife and two other adults – by yelling ‘fire’ and they managed to escape.

But Abrazack and the two family dogs weren’t so lucky. The house was completely destroyed and the Isom family lost everything.

Brandy Byers, one of the neighbors, said KCRA3 as distraught family members yelled, ‘Destiny! Is someone inside! There’s someone inside!’ she recalled. None of us can do anything.

A photo of Destiny Abdrazack, 22, who died in the fire on Christmas Day. A friend of hers described her as a ‘beautiful soul’

A photo of the catastrophic fire that engulfed a home on David Drive in North Highlands, Sacramento, which started when an artificial Christmas tree was ignited by an electrical short.

Firefighters found Abdrazack in the living room of the house. She was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition where she later died. the new york post office informed.

Speaking to KCRA3, Isom said he and his family only had ‘seconds to get out’ before their home was devastated by flames.

“She was the one who screamed fire, and that’s the sad part,” Isom said of her soon-to-be daughter-in-law. She saved our lives.

“Unfortunately, they wanted to keep the lights on until the last minute and we all fell asleep and had instant, seconds to get out.

‘It was fast, and that’s how fast it was. I’m talking minutes.

neighbours they were roused from their sleep by a loud noise and when they looked out the window they saw that flames were consuming the house.

Neighbor Richard Byers used a fire extinguisher to try to put it out, but said the fire was “moving too fast.”

On Monday, Gabriella Zaccaria, a friend of the deceased, started a GoFundMe to help raise money for funeral expenses.

‘Destiny is one of the most beautiful souls to have crossed our path.

“He is no longer on the earth side, but he will always be with us,” Zaccaria said. ‘Any donation right now helps.’

As of Tuesday morning, nearly $3,100 has been raised toward their goal of $100,000.

It’s unclear why the smoke detectors in the home weren’t working, but the Sacramento Metro Fire Department urges homeowners to check the batteries.

Next month, they will launch a smoke detector campaign to help families with installing fire alarms in their homes.

The Sacramento Metro Fire Department is working to extinguish the fire that started on Christmas Day and was caused by an artificial Christmas tree. Neighbors ran to help the family. One of the neighbors grabbed a fire extinguisher and another a garden house, but the fire was advancing too fast

The family’s two dogs also died in the Christmas Day fire. The house was completely destroyed and the Isom family lost everything.