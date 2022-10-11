California woman, 80, is mauled to death by two hunting dogs as she went on a morning stroll

<!–

A California woman has been killed by two hunting dogs that ran from a nearby house to attack her while she was out for a walk.

Soon, Han, 80, was found dead by the side of the road in the rural community of Baldy Mesa in the Mojave Desert on Friday morning.

The dogs, Dogo Argentinos, were captured and taken to a shelter pending interrogation of dangerous animals.

The San Bernardino County coroner said Han “had suffered serious injuries during the attack and died at the scene.”

The dog owner has been found and is cooperating with the investigation, authorities added.

A Dogo Argentino (pictured) killed an 80-year-old woman in California on Friday

Two-year-old Lilly Bennard and her five-month-old brother Hollace were killed on October 5 when the family’s two pit bulls attacked the children. Their mother Kirstie tried to fend off the dogs, but was herself seriously injured in the attack on their Memphis home

Lilly (right) and her brother Hollace (left) were both killed by the family’s pit bulls

Kirstie Bennard is pictured with a pit bull. Two of the family dogs turned on the children and killed them, attacking Kirstie

Dogo Argentinos were first bred for big game hunting in Argentina, designed to fight wild boar and cougars, and are described by the American Kennel Club as “big, powerful and athletic.”

They are banned in the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Denmark and several other countries.

The attack is the third fatal assault on dogs in the United States in a month.

On September 14, an 89-year-old woman was killed by the family’s two pit bulls in Golden, Colorado, and her 12-year-old grandson was seriously injured.

Officers used tasers and non-lethal shotguns to try to get the animals away from her, but were unable to provide more police.

Both animals were euthanized.

On October 5, two children were killed when their family’s two pit bulls – who had owned them for eight years – attacked them and their mother.

Two-year-old Lilly Bennard and five-month-old Hollace died after the attack in Memphis, Tennessee.

Kirstie Bennard, 30, was left with serious injuries and covered in bite marks.

The two dogs were euthanized.