California woman, 23, sentenced to 21 years for drunk driving crash leaving three girls orphaned

Grace Coleman can be seen in her booking photo in December 2020

A California woman has been sentenced to 21 years in prison for leaving three young girls orphans after crashing drunk into their parents’ car, killing the mother and father immediately, then fleeing past the screaming girls.

Grace Coleman, 23, wept in Newport Beach court on Friday as relatives read the girls’ victim statements.

She ran a red light at 7:45pm on December 8, 2020 in Newport Beach, ramming her Range Rover into the Nissan Versa and killing Henry Eduardo Saldana-Mejia, 27, and his wife Gabriela Andrade, 28.

The family was driving around looking at the Christmas lights and their daughters Emma Sofia, Elena and Samantha – aged one to five at the time – were wearing their Christmas pajamas.

The girls are seen in court with relatives as Mayra Amaro, mother of Gabriela Andrade, reads her statement

Coleman, twice previously arrested for drunk driving, was three times over the legal limit when she collided with the family. A friend had driven her home, but then she got back into her car.

On Friday, with the girls in court, their drawings and writings were read.

“I miss my mother and my father,” said one of them in a letter read by a relative.

Jennifer Gutierrez, a niece of the victims, told the court, “Who is going to escort them down the aisle if they ever get married? Who’s going to dance with them on their quinceanera?’

Judge Gregg Prickett, who presided over the Orange County Superior Court proceedings, had to pause at one point and catch his emotions.

Outside the court, Mayra Amaro, mother of Gabriela Andrade, said the girls suffered.

“They’re the ones who cry for their mama and papa, who are gone.”

The girls were seriously injured in the crash and have yet to undergo surgery.

Their legs were broken in the crash, but they have now recovered physically and are living with the support of another family with their maternal aunt in San Diego.

The family is now suing Coleman in a civil suit involving her parents who allowed her to drive the Range Rover despite her two previous drunk driving incidents.

Jeffrey T. Roberts, family attorney, said the hearing was “probably the most moving thing I’ve ever seen.”

He said Coleman had met the family privately and expressed her regrets.

“This was the first time she had come face to face with the little girls,” he said.

“I know she had heard from the family what they had lost. Now she was face to face with them.’

He said the family doesn’t hate Coleman, but believes she made a “very, very bad choice.”

Roberts added: “They are not an angry, vicious family. They weren’t talking about hatred of any kind.’

Coleman pleaded guilty to first degree murder in June.

“Mrs Coleman openly accepted responsibility before the judge for this complete tragedy,” said Paul Meyer, her attorney.

In addition to the murder charge, Coleman pleaded guilty to drink-driving causing injury, driving while her BAC was at or above the legal limit of 0.08%, and failing to stop in a collision resulting in injury and death.

She also pleaded guilty to DUI violations and driving with a BAC above the legal limit as a result of an August 16, 2020 arrest.

If the case went to trial, Coleman could have been sentenced to at least 42 years and eight months.

“We recognize the difficult judicial appeal in a very tragic case involving a 22-year-old young woman and the truly horrific consequences of drink-driving,” Meyer said.

“We appreciate the judge’s wisdom in balancing the very sad tragedy with Grace Coleman’s age, full acceptance of responsibility and strong rehabilitation, along with her year of selfless community service while in custody.”