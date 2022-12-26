California will enact a series of new laws starting January 1, including a ban on the sale of new fur.

California is set to implement a series of new wake-up laws, including a ban on fur sales, decriminalization of jaywalking, and prostitution-based loitering.

Governor Gavin Newson signed into law about 1,000 bills this year, including some controversial laws.

Officials warn that the laws, due to be enacted in early 2023, will harm state residents, including a prostitution law that will make it more difficult for law enforcement to identify victims of human trafficking.

Meanwhile, other laws create new holidays and increase the state minimum wage.

Prohibition of sale of new skins

The fur has been a part of California history before the gold rush in the 19th century, with various Europeans and Americans flocking to the West Coast in search of otter and seal pelts.

Now, fur products can no longer be sold or manufactured in the state under Assembly Bill 44 authored by Assemblywoman Laura Friedman (D).

Violators can face a fine of up to $1,000, according to The National Review. The bill was passed in 2019, but would not take effect until 2023.

The bill excludes the use of fur for religious and cultural purposes.

Decriminalize loitering based on prostitution

Prostitution will be made easier in California through Senate Bill 357 which would repeal current laws that prohibit loitering in the state with the intent to prostitute themselves.

Woke Democratic Senator Scott Wiener authored the bill to stop the crackdown on the criminalization of prostitution.

Wiener insisted, arguing that the current law targets the LGBT and black communities “simply for existing and appearing to be a ‘sex worker’ for law enforcement.”

He argued that law enforcement abuses its power by arresting “people for discriminatory reasons, such as wearing revealing clothing while walking in an area where sex work has occurred before.”

Individuals currently in prison for loitering-related offenses are eligible to have their conviction overturned.

Officials against the bill previously warned that the new law would make it more difficult for law enforcement to identify victims of human trafficking.

Meanwhile, Governor Newsom has supported the bill, saying it does not legalize prostitution.

“To be clear, this bill does not legalize prostitution,” Newsom previously said. “It simply repeals provisions of the law that have led to the disproportionate harassment of women and transgender adults. Black and Latina women are particularly affected.’

Jaywalk’s Freedom

Jaywalking will soon be legal in California after Assembly Bill 2147 authored by Assemblyman Phil Ting (D) changed current law that supposedly targets people of color.

The new law states that an officer cannot stop a pedestrian who is jaywalking unless his or her life is endangered by walking into oncoming traffic.

Ting argued racial discrimination in the current law, citing a study that showed black Californians were more likely to be cited for jaywalking than the general population, according to the bill’s analysis.

“People who need to walk in their neighborhoods should not be penalized by decades of infrastructure neglect and car-first street design that fails to consider the needs of non-car users,” the analysis read.

Newsom previously vetoed a similar law after stating that “California has the highest total number of pedestrian fatalities in the nation.”

Law enforcement officials have argued that the new bill will only increase deaths.

New Holidays: Lunar New Year

California has been one of the first to implement new holidays, such as June 19, Native American Day on September 22, and now Lunar New Year.

The Chinese New Year celebration that takes place on January 22 will be declared a state holiday starting next month through Assembly Bill 2956.

The new law requires employers to offer state employees eight hours of “personal vacation credit” to ring in the new year.

“I am immensely proud of the richness of diversity and backgrounds represented in our state and understand the importance of wanting to see one’s experience reflected on state holidays,” Newsom wrote in response to the bill.

Gender-based discrimination in products

Companies will no longer be able to charge more for women’s products that are similar to men’s products, such as razors, shaving cream and shampoos.

Assembly Bill 1287, authored by Democratic Assemblywomen Rebecca Bauer-Kahan and Cristina Garcia, prohibits brands from marketing products at a higher price based on the gender the products are designed for.

Assemblywomen argued that women paid $188,000 more for personal care items than men.

Businesses will be subject to paying $10,000 for the first violation and up to $1,000 for additional violations.

Use of rape kit

A new law to protect rape victims prohibits officers from using a victim’s DNA to link her to previous crimes.

Senate Bill 1228, authored by Senator Wiener, ensures that victims feel comfortable using the kits.

Wiener cited a case in San Francisco that occurred when the police department used the DNA of a rape victim to connect her to another crime.

“It is difficult enough for survivors of sexual assault to make the decision to come forward, report a crime, and undergo an invasive rape kit examination at the hospital,” Weiner’s wrote in a statement.

“The last thing we need is to send a message to survivors that if they come forward, their DNA sample may be used against them in the future. We need to be clear and unequivocal that we stand with survivors and that providing a DNA sample from the rape kit will be a safe and respectful process.”

Employers must show salary ranges

Companies with more than 15 employees will need to be transparent about salary ranges for job offers.

Large companies with more than 100 employees must also submit their worker demographics, such as their race and salary.

Increase in the Minimum Wage

The state minimum wage will increase to $15.50.

California reached a five-year goal last year to raise the wages of some workers by $1 through 2022. Former Governor Jerry Brown signed legislation that raised the minimum wage from $10 to $15.