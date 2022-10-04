California wells run dry as drought depletes groundwater

FAIRMEAD, Calif. (AP) — As the California drought worsens, Elaine Moore’s family is running out of resource: water.

Central Valley almond growers have dried two wells this summer. Two of her adult children are now drawing water from a new well the family drilled after the old one ran dry last year. She even supplies water to a neighbor whose well has dried up.

“It has been so dry last year. We have not had much rain. We didn’t get much snow,” said Moore, standing next to a dry well on her property in Chowchilla, California. “Everyone is very careful with the water they use. My granddaughter is even emptying the kiddie pool to flush the toilets.”

in the middle of a mega-drought ravaging the American WestLake rural communities lose access to groundwater because heavy pumping depletes underground aquifers that are not replenished by rain and snow.

More than 1,200 wells have dried up statewide this year, up nearly 50% from the same period last year, according to the California Department of Water Resources. By contrast, fewer than 100 dry wells were reported annually in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

The groundwater crisis is most severe in the San Joaquin Valley, the agricultural heart of California, which exports fruits, vegetables and nuts around the world.

Shrinking groundwater supplies reflect the severity of California’s drought, now entering its fourth year. According to the US Drought Monitor more than 94% of the state is in severe, extreme, or exceptional drought.

California has just experienced its three driest years on record, and state water officials said Monday they are preparing for another dry year as the weather phenomenon known as La Nina is expected to occur for the third year in a row.

Farmers get little surface water from the state’s depleted reservoirs, so they pump up more groundwater to irrigate their crops. That causes water levels to drop throughout California. State data shows that 64% of wells are below normal water level.

Water shortages are already decreasing agricultural production in the region, as farmers are forced to set aside fields and orchards to wilt. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, an estimated 531.00 acres (215,000 hectares) of farmland have been left unplanted this year due to a lack of irrigation water.

As climate change brings higher temperatures and more severe droughts, Cities and states around the world face water shortages as lakes and rivers dry up. Many communities are pumping up more groundwater and depleting aquifers at an alarming rate.

“This is a major challenge not only for California, but also for communities in the West making progress in adapting to climate change,” said Andrew Ayres, a water researcher at the Public Policy Institute of California.

Madera County, north of Fresno, has been hit particularly hard because it relies heavily on groundwater. The county has reported about 430 dry wells so far this year.

In recent years, the province has seen the rapid expansion of thirsty almond and pistachio orchards typically irrigated by agricultural wells that run deeper than domestic wells.

“The larger straw will suck the water from just below the small straw,” said Madeline Harris, policy manager at the Leadership Council for Justice and Accountability advocacy group. She was standing next to a town well that is drying up in Fairmead, a town of 1,200 people, surrounded by nut orchards.

“Municipality wells like this are being endangered and are going dry because of the problems with the excessive agricultural water table,” Harris said. “There are families who currently don’t have access to running water because they have dry household wells.”

Residents with dry wells can get help from a state program that provides both bottled water and storage tanks that are regularly filled by water delivery trucks. The state also gives money to replace dry wells, but it is a long wait for a new one.

Not everyone gets help.

Thomas Chairez said his property in Fairmead, which he rents to a family of eight, was used to get water from his neighbor’s well. But when it dried up two years ago, its tenants had no access to running water.

Chairez is trying to persuade the county to provide a storage tank and water delivery service. For now, his tenants have to fill 19-gallon buckets at a friend’s house and transport water by car every day. They use the water for cooking and showering. They have portable toilets in the backyard.

“They survive,” Chairez said. “I used to do that in Mexico. I used to carry two buckets myself from afar. So we have to survive somehow. This is an emergency.”

Wellbore drilling is in high demand because water pumps have stopped working in the San Joaquin Valley.

Ethan Bowles and his colleagues were recently drilling a new well at a ranch in the Madera Ranchos neighborhood, where many wells have dried up this year.

“There have been almost non-stop phone calls just because the groundwater level is constantly dropping,” said Bowles, who works for Chowchilla-based Drew and Hefner Well Drilling. “Most residents have had their wells for years and suddenly the water stops flowing.”

His company now needs to drill 500 and 600 feet (152 to 183 meters) to provide customers with a steady supply of groundwater. That’s several hundred feet deeper than older wells.

“The wells just have to go deeper,” Bowles said. “You have to hit another aquifer and give them a different portion of that water table so they can have really fresh water for their home.”

In March, gov. Gavin Newsom Signed an Executive Order to slow a frenzy of well drilling in recent years. The temporary measure prohibits local authorities from issuing permits for new wells that could damage nearby wells or structures.

California’s groundwater problems stem from local agencies trying to comply with the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act, which Governor Jerry Brown signed in 2014 to prevent groundwater from becoming overloaded during the latest drought. The law requires regional agencies to sustainably manage their aquifers by 2042.

Water experts believe the law will lead to a more sustainable groundwater supply over the next two decades, but the road will be bumpy. The Public Policy Institute of California estimates that about 500,000 acres (202,000 hectares) of farmland, about 10% of the current total, will have to come out of production over the next two decades.

“These communities will be affected by drinking water supplies and job losses,” said Isaya Kisekka, a groundwater expert at the University of California, Davis. “There is a lot of migration of farm workers when this land is left fallow.”

Farmers and residents in the Valley are hoping for help from above. “Hopefully we get a lot of rain,” Chairez said. “There is a great need: water. We need water, water, water.”

