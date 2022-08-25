California votes to APPROVE ban on the sale of new gas cars by 2035

<!–

California is officially the first in the world to enforce a ban on the sale of new gasoline cars by 2035, following a public hearing Thursday that ended with the California Air Resources Board’s vote to approve the policy.

Automakers will now be required to reduce the number of gas guzzlers they sell to meet the plan’s first quota, which requires 35 percent of new cars, SUVs and small pickup trucks sold in California by 2026 to be zero-emission vehicles. .

However, the quota will increase every two years, by 51 percent in 2028, 68 percent in 2030, and then 100 percent of all new vehicles sold five years later must run on batteries – 20 percent of which could be hybrid plug-ins.

Under the new law, the California Air Resources Board will also impose a civil fine on cars sold in violation of its targets.

However, the ban does not stop residents from driving their current petrol car or buying and selling it second-hand.

Kathy Harris, a clean vehicle advocate with the Natural Resources Defense Council, said in a statement, “California is once again leading the way in establishing common sense standards that will transition to the sale of all zero-polluting cars and light trucks in the state.”

The ban is part of California’s larger plan to completely move away from fossil fuels and use 100 percent renewable energy by 2045.

When Governor Gavin Newsom first announced plans for a 2020 ban, he positioned it as a means to reduce the amount of smog-induced pollution in the air, which will improve the state’s air quality, which is the worst in the U.S. improve.

Gas and diesel-powered vehicles are responsible for nearly 36 percent of California’s greenhouse gases, making it the second largest emitter in the US after Texas.

More US states could join ban on new gas cars New York Massachusetts Vermont Maine Pennsylvania Connecticut Rhode Island Washington Oregon New Jersey Maryland Delaware Colorado Minnesota Nevada Virginia

The ban aims to combat emissions, but officials must overcome several hurdles to ensure the new policy is reasonable for Californians.

One of those hurdles is installing enough charging stations in the state.

Although California has most of the country, it will need 2.1 million by 2030 to meet demand for the new massive fleet of electric vehicles.

More than 73,000 public and shared chargers have been installed so far, with another 123,000 planned by 2025.

These numbers fall short of the state’s goal of 250,000 chargers at 54,000 installations.

John Bozzella, president and CEO of the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, said the mandate would be “extremely challenging” for automakers to meet.

“Whether these requirements are realistic or achievable is directly related to external factors such as inflation, charging and fuel infrastructure, supply chains, labor, critical availability and pricing of minerals and the ongoing shortage of semiconductors,” Bozzella said in a statement.

‘These are complex, intertwined and global issues.’

Then there’s the cost of purchasing a new electric vehicle, which now averages about $66,000 — a 13 percent year-over-year increase — compared to the $43,000 for the average gas-powered car.

According to Kelley Blue Book, the cost of electric cars is “well above the industry average and more in line with luxury prices versus mainstream prices.”