California tribes will manage, protect state coastal areas

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Five California tribes will reclaim their right to manage coastal lands important to their history under a first-in-the-nation program backed by $3.6 million in state funding.

The tribes will rely on their traditional knowledge to protect more than 200 miles of coastline in the state as climate change and human activity have impacted the vast area.

Some of the tribes’ work includes monitoring salmon after the removal of an ancient defunct dam in the redwood forests in the Santa Cruz mountains and testing for toxins in shellfish, while also educating future generations about traditional practices.

The partnership comes three years after Democratic government Gavin Newsom apologized for the past violence and mistreatment of the state against indigenous peoples. Newsom said the state should allow more co-management of the tribes’ ancestral lands.

Megan Rocha, a member of the leadership council of the Tribal Marine Stewards Network, said these coastal areas have cultural significance for different tribes, making the partnership monumental.

“It’s focused on tribal sovereignty,” she said. “So how do we build a network where it allows for collaboration, but again, it empowers each tribe to do it the way they see fit and respects each tribe’s sovereignty.”

The network plans to make agreements between tribes and with the state government for the management of these areas.

Rocha is also executive director of Resighini Rancheria, a tribe of Yurok people that is part of the network.

She worked with other tribal leaders, members of nonprofit groups and the state’s Ocean Protection Council, which coordinates the activities of ocean-related government agencies, to develop a pilot program for the network that was years in the making.

In 2020, Ocean Protection Council staff advised the agency to set aside $1 million for the pilot program to support the network in conducting research, reaching out to tribes and making plans for the future.

The council voted Thursday to provide an additional $3.6 million, which will support the groups in their ongoing efforts to safeguard coastal and ocean resources, provide educational opportunities to tribesmen and pass on cultural knowledge to younger generations.

Inspired by similar partnerships in Australia and Canada, the groups said they hope other networks in the United States thrive.

Leaders plan to expand the network to include more tribes across the state, Rocha said. California has 109 federally recognized tribes, the second highest number in the country behind Alaska. But there are also many tribes that are not federally recognized.

Multiple tribal leaders referenced Newsom’s public apology to explain some of why the network’s public launch is happening now. In recent years, US officials dedicated to cooperate with tribes in the management of public lands.

Creating a network of tribes to manage areas with the support of state government money and support from nonprofit organizations is groundbreaking in the United States, said Kaitilin Gaffney of the nonprofit Resources Legacy Fund.

“I think 20 years from now we’ll look back and say, ‘Oh, we were there. That’s where it started. Look what’s happened since,'” she said.

Some tribes in California and across the country have had their rights to ancestral land restored under the Land Back movement.

About 60 attendees from nonprofits, tribal nations and the Ocean Protection Council gathered in Sacramento to commemorate the network’s public launch last week. Leaders thanked experts, advocates, tribal leaders and officials who made the launch possible.

Valentin Lopez, chairman of the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band, which is part of the network, said climate change has forced governments with a history of exploiting indigenous lands to recognize tribes’ deep-rooted knowledge of protecting ecosystems.

“We are in crisis mode,” he said.

____

Sophie Austin is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a national, not-for-profit service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on classified issues. Follow her on Twitter.

PART: