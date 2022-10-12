WhatsNew2Day
California tree trimmer killed after fall into wood chipper

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — A tree trimmer was killed Tuesday in the San Francisco Bay Area after falling into a wood chipper, authorities said.

The man, whose name has not been released, was working in the town of Menlo Park shortly before 1 p.m. when he fell, police said.

Officers arrived on the scene and found the man injured after his fall. The state’s occupational health and safety department is investigating the man’s death.

Menlo Park is located about 25 miles south of San Francisco.

