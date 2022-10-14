California to vote on constitutional right to abortion

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Californians are now voting through Election Day to approve a state constitutional amendment that would guarantee the right to abortion and contraception, one of several measures on November’s national ballots to tackle reproductive health care after the US Supreme Court ruling. overthrow Roe v. Wade.

Proposition 1 is expected to be adopted in the heavily-democratic state and was part of a robust legislative package backed by Governor Gavin Newsom to ensure California remains a haven for those seeking abortion services. Legislators posted the measure to change the constitution on Nov. 8 voting days, just after the June court ruled that states could decide whether to allow abortion.

Polls show strong support for the measure — at least two-thirds of likely voters said yes in two surveys — with minimal financial opposition from the California Republican Party and others calling the proposal expensive, extreme and unnecessary.

But proponents of the measure want to send a clear message that abortion is legal and accessible in California, and hope a solid victory will inspire other states to enshrine the right in their constitutions as well.

“The challenge is that we had a very short runway, so it’s really about awareness. We know that when people know that abortion is on the agenda, they are likely to come out and vote for it,” said Jodi Hicks, president of Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California, which supports the move.

California joins Michigan and Vermont in asking voters in November to protect the right to abortion. In Kentucky, voters will be asked to amend the state constitution to declare that there is no right to abortion. A measure in Montana asks voters whether they need medical care and treatment for live born babies after an attempted abortion.

The California amendment would state that the state “will not deny or impede a person’s reproductive freedom in their most intimate decisions, including their fundamental right to choose an abortion and their fundamental right to choose or refuse contraceptives.”

Opponents say the measure was put on the ballot to score political points with women and boost voter turnout in favor of Democrats. They also say the measure does not include pregnancy or viability limits for abortion, meaning a fetus can be aborted late in pregnancy even if it is able to survive outside the womb.

California law currently limits abortion to only before a fetus is viable, which is usually defined as about 24 weeks of gestation. Third trimester abortions are rare and allowed in California only when the mother’s life or health is at risk.

“Californians do not support late-term abortions,” said Catherine Hadro, spokesperson for the No on Prop. 1 campaign.

Proponents of the measure say a constitutional amendment that enshrines abortion will not affect the limits lawmakers set on abortion.

“The Constitution has always been intended to be a broad framework of rights and the legislature decides on the scope of the laws. This will not change what is now in the law,” said Hicks of Planned Parenthood affiliates.

A September survey by the Public Policy Institute of California found that 69% of likely voters would support the proposal, including 33% of Republicans. An August poll by the Institute of Governmental Studies at the University of California, Berkeley, found that 71% of registered voters would vote yes.

Nearly 40% of people who voted yes said abortion should be legal in most, but not all, cases, said Mark Baldassare, president and CEO of the Public Policy Institute of California. It is not clear to what extent opponents’ arguments will stick with voters, if at all.

“That’s something that people will be asking about between now and Election Day, especially those people who say it should be fine in most cases,” he said.

Before Roe was destroyed, the vast majority of abortions in the United States — about 90% — took place in the first trimester or 13 weeks or earlier, said Katrina Kimport, an associate professor in the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology & Reproductive Sciences at the University of California, San Francisco. An estimated 1% of abortions occurred at 21 weeks or later, she said.

Women who undergo third-trimester abortions generally fall into one of two categories, she said. They either received new information, such as a serious fetal health problem that could not be diagnosed in previous trimesters, or they faced insurmountable obstacles that prevented them from having an abortion earlier.

The US Supreme Court ruling in June in Dobbs could actually increase the number of women seeking third-trimester abortions, she said.

California’s abortion ballot and new state laws protecting abortion are all “helpful but not sufficient,” said Donna Crane, a political science professor at San José State University and Menlo College.

That’s because Congress can always pass a federal ban, and the conservative U.S. Supreme Court is likely to enter into new conflicts that could lead to more restrictions, said Crane, who served as a strategist and lobbyist at NARAL Pro-Choice America in Washington for nearly two decades. DC and supports Prop. 1.

“California can pass law after law after law,” she said, “and federal law will always trump us.”

