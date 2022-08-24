California to begin plan for sweeping BAN on new gasoline car sales TOMORROW

California will roll out its long-awaited ban on new gasoline cars on Thursday, which is part of its rule to have all new cars be electric-only by 2035 in an effort to combat climate change.

Governor Gavin Newsom first announced the ban in 2020 as a means of reducing the amount of smog-induced pollution in the air, which will improve the state’s air quality, which is the worst in the US.

The move will also make California the first in the world to mandate zero-emission vehicles on the roads — but many other states and countries have joined the movement but have not yet begun the ban.

Thursday’s launch requires 35 percent of new passenger cars sold in the state by 2026 to be zero-emissions, then 68 percent by 2030, and finally 100 percent five years later.

However, California automakers are tired of the move, saying officials should provide more infrastructure and have a better understanding of how minerals needed to make lithium batteries will be extracted.

“The climate crisis is solvable if we focus on the big, bold steps needed to turn the tide of carbon pollution,” Newsom said in a statement on Wednesday.

The move will cut greenhouse gas emissions by 35 percent in the country’s most populous state, Newson said.

The measure does not prohibit the public from owning or selling gas-powered cars on the used car market, but puts an end to the sale of new models.

California already has rules that require a certain percentage of new car sales to be electric or zero-emission vehicles, but the new ban means everything must be zero-emission by 2035.

The ban aims to reduce the amount of smog-induced pollution in the air, which will improve the state’s air quality, which is the worst in the US.

The state’s announcement builds on President Joe Biden’s approval last week of a landmark climate change bill.

The legislation includes the most substantial federal investment in history to fight climate change — some $375 billion over the decade — with the goal of cutting emissions by 40 percent nationwide to levels below 2005 by the end of the decade. , The New York Times reports.

“Get away from the gas pumps,” Newsom said when he announced the move in 2020.

“Let’s stop being the victims of geopolitical dictators who manipulate global supply chains and global markets.”

California is the fifth largest economy in the world and Californians account for more than one in ten new vehicles sold in the US.

Exhaust pipes from cars, pick-ups, tractor-trailer combinations and other transport are the biggest source of air pollution.

Jessica Caldwell, executive director of insights at car pricing site Edmunds.com, said in 2020 that Newsom’s announcement “seems like this is a major shot against” the internal combustion engine.

Thursday’s launch requires 35 percent of new passenger cars sold in the state by 2026 to be zero-emissions, then 68 percent by 2030, and finally 100 percent five years later.

She expects the announcement in California will lead to high-level meetings among all auto companies that have been moving towards electric vehicles but did not expect a zero-emission mandate in 15 years.

Automakers may need to rethink production and capital expenditure plans because of the mandate, she said.

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, which represents most automakers, including Ford, which praised Newsom for its efforts to fight pollution, said that while the industry is committed to more electric vehicles and will partner with California, markets cannot be built with mandates and prohibitions.

John Bozzella, president of the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, has previously stated that the ban will “require more infrastructure, incentives, fleet requirements, building regulations and much more.”

told NYT in an email that meeting regulations for the sale of new electric vehicles in California is “extremely challenging.”

“Whether these requirements are realistic or achievable is directly related to external factors such as inflation, charging and fuel infrastructure, supply chains, labor force, critical mineral availability and pricing, and ongoing semiconductor shortages,” Bozzella told NYT.

He continued to explain that automakers are on board with more electric vehicles on the road, but urges US government officials to better understand the process and effort required to mine materials, and still keep the vehicles affordable. for the average person.

However, California isn’t the only region with a target date to phase out gas guzzlers.

Canada, the UK, France, Germany and seven other European countries are on the same path with bans ranging from 2030 to 2040.