California teen Kiely Rodni’s drowning death is ruled an ACCIDENT

A California teenager whose body was found in her car in a lake died in an accident 15 days after she went missing, investigators have concluded.

Kiely Rodni, 16, of Truckee, was last seen driving away from a party by the lake on Aug. 6.

When she failed to return home, a frantic search was launched and her body was found on August 21 in her car submerged in the lake.

On Thursday, authorities said they had determined her death was an accident.

“This ruling is based on the pathologist’s finding that her death was the result of drowning and that there was no other information to suggest that she was the victim of foul play,” the sheriff said.