California teen Kiely Rodni’s drowning death is ruled an ACCIDENT
The drowning death of California teenager Kiely Rodni is considered an ACCIDENT and police say no crime has been committed: Rescuers searched for the 16-year-old for two weeks before she was found by the YouTube diving team after they found her. SUV drove into a lake
- Rodni, 16, of Truckee, California, was last seen leaving a party by a lake on Aug. 6.
- Her body was found submerged in her car on August 21 and her death was deemed an accident on Thursday
- Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said they concluded that Rodni had died from drowning
- They said there was ‘no other information to suggest she was the victim of cheating’
- Questions were raised about the circumstances of Rodni’s death when it was revealed she was discovered in the back seat of her car, not the driver’s seat.
A California teenager whose body was found in her car in a lake died in an accident 15 days after she went missing, investigators have concluded.
Kiely Rodni, 16, of Truckee, was last seen driving away from a party by the lake on Aug. 6.
When she failed to return home, a frantic search was launched and her body was found on August 21 in her car submerged in the lake.
On Thursday, authorities said they had determined her death was an accident.
“This ruling is based on the pathologist’s finding that her death was the result of drowning and that there was no other information to suggest that she was the victim of foul play,” the sheriff said.
Kiely Rodni (16) went missing on August 6 after a party at Prosser Campground. Her remains were found in the back of her vehicle on August 21 – although two windows were open