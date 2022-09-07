California teachers’ union ‘spied’ on parents who demanded reopening of schools during the pandemic

A California Teachers Association research assistant dug for “dirt” among parents who called for schools to reopen during the pandemic — suspected that they were “used for a greater purpose to disrupt, destabilize and “burn down” public schools.

Ann Swinburn emailed members of a parent group in San Diego in April 2021 to try to understand the motivations of those demanding a return to personal education.

Swinburn, an experienced union official, said she was “doing some research on the various ‘reopen’ groups in the state.”

The emails were published online by the Reopen California Schools campaign group and came at a time of conflict between parents who wanted their children back in the classroom and teacher unions who said it was unsafe.

Recent research has found that school closures during the pandemic had a negative effect on children’s progress. Math and reading scores for American nine-year-olds plummeted during the first two years of the pandemic, according to a government study this month that showed the chaos caused by massive school closures.

Swinburn wanted to arrange a Zoom meeting with parents to ask them if other parents are urging them to end distance learning. It is unclear whether she has obtained information about activists who want to reopen schools.

Allison Stratton, a founding member of the Parents Association in San Diego, filed a request for the emails — telling Fox News she believed the emails showed CTA was spying on parents.

“We suspected it because we see the same people show up at every school board meeting saying the same things, echoing what the union says,” Stratton said. “So it’s no surprise.

“They worked as hard as they could against parents who wanted the school to reopen.”

Swinburn’s tweets, taken from a now-deleted account, showed she was suspicious of the motivations of those demanding classrooms.

Journalist Judd Legum tweeted in October 2021: “The sudden interest in school boards is not an organic grassroots movement of angry parents. It is an effort orchestrated by seasoned right-wing political operatives who have formed a constellation of well-funded groups.”

Swinburn retweeted the comment with the caption “100.”

She also complained about “parents who really want to make systemic change for their children” being “used for a greater purpose to disrupt, destabilize and ‘burn down’ public schools.”

Reopen California Schools said the groups campaigning to get children back to their schools were simply parents who wanted to get back into personal learning.

Lance Christian, who is campaigning for election as head of public instruction in California, condemned the revelations.

“Conducting opposition research is a common practice in political campaigns,” he said Fox news.

“But to have the teachers’ union deploy staff to politically target mothers and fathers who protect their own children and express their First Amendment rights is both surprising and disgusting.”

According to the federal government’s National Center for Education Statistics (NCES), reading scores saw their largest drop in three decades and math scores fell for the first time since records began.

The declines, measured from 2020 to 2022, affected all regions of the country and students from the most backgrounds — underscoring how homeschooling was not a substitute for classroom teaching during the pandemic.

Many standardized tests did not take place in the early days of the pandemic, so the findings released Thursday provided a foretaste of Covid-19 disruptions. A more complete picture of the damage is expected later in the year.

NCES Acting Associate Commissioner Daniel McGrath lamented “some of the largest declines we’ve observed in a single assessment cycle in 50 years” of the Nation’s Report Card, as it is informally called.

‘Students in 2022 will perform at a level that was last seen twenty years ago.’

Education sec. Miguel Cardona said the data should serve as a “call to action” for states and localities to quickly use funds from the US bailout plan to boost academic scores. “We must recognize this moment because of the urgency it brings,” he wrote in an op-ed in USA Today last week.

“We must all commit to using data responsibly – not to punish or label schools or educators, but to empower local leaders to focus resources on communities and schools that need them most, Cardona continued.

The study reflects two years of turmoil in US classrooms as schools were closed for months amid Covid-19 outbreaks. Many students have studied on laptops at home for more than a year.

Michael Hartney, a professor at Boston College and fellow at the Manhattan Institute, a think tank, said the declining test scores showed it was “the most needy kids in the country who paid the price for adult passivity.”

“The adults who defended lengthy school closures may just want to take away the consequences of their bad decisions,” Hartney said.

“This is just the latest evidence confirming why many experts have called school closures one of the biggest domestic policy failures of the last quarter of a century.”

For math, the average score for nine-year-old students fell by 7 percentage points and the average reading score by 5 points. All groups were affected, but black and Hispanic students saw sharper declines in math scores than their white counterparts.

Asian-American and Native American students went against the trend with no discernible drop in scores.

Geographically, all regions saw declines in math, but the declines were slightly greater in the Northeast and Midwest compared to the West and South. The results were similar for reading.

Though it’s a sharp decline since 2020, the average reading score was 7 points higher than in 1971, and the average math score was 15 points higher than in 1978, the study found.

NCES Commissioner Peggy Carr said the results presented a “sobering picture” of education during the pandemic.

Federal officials say this is the first nationally representative study comparing student performance before the pandemic and into 2022, when most students had returned to personal learning.

The tests were completed in early 2020, shortly before the World Health Organization declared Covid-19 a pandemic, and in early 2022.