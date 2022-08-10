California teacher who pledged allegiance to ANTIFA is given three years’ pay to resign

A California teacher who hung an Antifa flag in his classroom and said he wanted to make his students “revolutionaries” is getting three years’ salary in exchange for being fired.

Parents at Inderkum High School in Sacramento had called on the district to fire AP government teacher Gabriel Gipe after he was caught on video in September discussing the flag with Project Veritas, a far-right media group.

‘I have an Antifa flag on my [classroom] wall and a student complained about it – he said he was uncomfortable with it. Well this [Antifa flag] is meant to make fascists feel uncomfortable, so if you feel uncomfortable, I don’t know what to tell you,” Gipe said.

‘I have 180 days to run’ [students] to revolutionaries.’

At the time, he was given unpaid leave and was due to be fired by the school district for “clear violations of political activity.”

In January, about four months later, Gipe school district officials paid $190,000 to quit without a legal battle, according to KCRA 3.

Gabriel Gipe displayed an Antifa flag, left, and a poster of Chinese Communist Party leader Mao Zedong in his classroom at Inderkum High School, in Sacramento, California

Gipe’s annual salary was about $60,000. After taxes, he walked off the job with about $100,000.

Natomas Unified School District said in a statement: “We have put this behind us and have moved forward. The most important thing at the moment is that we welcome our students again at the start of a new school year.’

The teacher also had posters of Chinese Communist Party leader Mao Zedong in the classroom and had given extra points to students attending protests, the New York Post reports.

This year, Gipe also had stamps depicting Josef Stalin, Fidel Castro and Kim Jung Un to mark the students’ schoolwork.

The Natomas Unified School District said that while it understood the context in which Gipe was interviewed by Project Veritas, steps were being taken to remove the teacher from the district.

“Natomas Unified will take the legally required follow-up steps to grant the teacher unpaid leave and to fire the teacher.

“One teacher’s actions and approaches do not represent the entire staff, students and school community. To those who have felt uncomfortable at any point in the past 3 years, our apologies,” the district added.

The district also said Gipe’s encouragement for students to attend protests for additional credits was “both unprofessional and irresponsible.”

Gabriel Gipe, pictured wearing a derogatory shirt to police during a protest. The teacher offered his students extra credits if they also attended protests

Project Veritas attempted a follow-up interview with Gipe about the calls to fire him from his teaching job

Project Veritas has declined to release the full, unedited version of their interview with Gipe. The outlet has been accused of publishing misleading content in the past.

Gipe had said he was harassed by the media when they made a follow-up report on him and stopped him in the street while he was walking his dog.

The decision to fire Gipe came after parents complained to the school district at a board meeting on Wednesday, urging the board to fire Gipe.

“The school district has failed in my opinion,” Luis Ortega, a district resident whose son recently graduated from Inderkum High School, told the NY Post.

“Everything has been brought to light and as everyone says, it doesn’t stop with Mr Gabriel Gipe. There are a number of deep-seated problems in the neighbourhood.’

Gipe was given unpaid leave from Inderkum High School, pictured, and despite initial calls for his resignation, he was given three years’ salary in exchange for his resignation

Paizly Gomez, another parent in the district, said Gipe crossed a line with what he was doing in class.

“I’m all for free speech,” Paizly Gomez, a concerned parent, told KCRA 3. ‘I won’t deny that, but if you’re a teacher, your subject is an academic. You’re not here for morals, values, political views — that’s not welcome in the school unless it’s a private school.’

In their investigation into the incident, the district said Gipe ultimately violated 2020 guidelines banning teachers from doing certain political actions at school.