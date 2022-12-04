California teacher trans demi-boy non-binary teach kids about gender pronouns using stuffed UNICORN

An awake teacher who identifies as “trans demi-boy non-binary” teaches kids about gender and pronouns using “genital fluid” stuffed unicorns and narwhals.

Skye Tooley told TikTok followers how fifth graders at Saturn Street Elementary in LA are taught using the bizarre methods.

Tooley told the 13,000 people who follow him that there are “many more genders in the universe” – using a hug to demonstrate.

In one segment, the teacher says, “This is a llama unicorn…I thought it was so cute to have my kids name the llama unicorn.”

‘It was a mistake. So this little llama is gender fluid; we will practice pronouns with this little llama.

‘[Children] are very ready for these topics and are much more accepting than adults when it comes to discussing these topics and talking about gender, gender assumptions, pronouns, all that stuff.

“And it suits the development of the child and suits the age,” the teacher stressed as he wrote several pronouns on a flipchart in class.

Tooley uses stuffed animations including a unicorn, pictured above, and narwahl to explain ‘gender fluidity’

The teacher used a flipchart in class to tackle the complex topic of pronouns

Tooley tried to explain the subject using a stuffed narwhal who apparently had pronouns.

‘I started talking [to students] about Norbert the Narwhal … they use pronouns, and we practice both making mistakes with their pronouns and correcting them.’

The school seems perfectly comfortable with the methods, with a description of the Tooley philosophy on the school website.

“I am diligently committed to creating a safe and brave space for my students. We work on being awkward, being challenged and communicating. We are working to understand our identity, prejudices and privileges,” Tooley said.

Saturn Street Elementary looks forward-thinking and even has a “rainbow club,” which Tooley hopes will be expanded to even younger students.

“The Rainbow Club is basically a GSA for elementary schools… An amazing thing about the Rainbow Club is talking about different identities, talking about who we are and talking about how we can support the LGBTQ+ community.

“Students may not necessarily be absent, but they are eager to learn and help others,” Tooley said.

Skye Tooley currently teaches fifth grade at Saturn Street Elementary in Los Angeles and identifies as “trans demiboy non-binary”

Tooley makes it very clear which pronouns they prefer to be addressed with

Tooley defends introducing the topic of gender at such a young age by suggesting that the children need such lessons to aid in their development.

‘I realized that so many of my students already had a negative view of themselves and their bodies and even their gender.

“All this to say that the gender binary is constantly harming us day in and day out. Very few get power out of it.

Everyone tries to conform to social norms. This damage, as we’re already seeing, starts at a young age,” Tooley claimed.

Tooley claims that such classroom discussions are “developmentally appropriate, part of our curriculum because we know our gender at a young age and we know our sexuality at an early age.”

Tooley, who has previously taught classes in third and fourth grades, is eager for other teachers to follow his example and address the issue of gender ideology

Tooley, who has previously taught classes in third and fourth grades, would like other teachers to follow his example and address the issue of gender ideology.

“Educators, especially in elementary school, will say, ‘Well, I can’t teach LGBTQ+ because they’re just not ready…’ Our kids… are queer.

“They ask questions, they wonder. This is what they want to see. You just have to talk about it so that people know how to show respect and empathy.’